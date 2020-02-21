Glassware that put colorful glints and gleams in their rooms — and likely in the eyes of many of today's great-grandmothers when they were young — sparkle again at Historic Waco Foundation's East Terrace, where an exhibit of carnival glass opens Saturday.
Carnival glass, so named for its bright colors, found its way into millions of homes in the early part of the 20th century before a glut in the market, shifting tastes and the Great Depression stopped its production.
For many middle class households, carnival glass added a classy, affordable touch of color on tables, shelves and cupboards.
"It's often referred to as 'the poor man's Tiffany,'" noted HWF curator Jenni Opalinski, who drew the East Terrace exhibit from a larger collection donated to the foundation by Mr. and Mrs. Roy Rutledge.
Frank and John Fenton created the first carnival glass in 1907 as a cheaper version of Favrile glass, a hand-crafted iridescent art glass produced by Tiffany Studios, America's most famous glassmakers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The Fentons called their glass Iridill, but it became known popularly as rainbow glass, aurora glass or taffeta glass. Collectors in the 1950s started to call it carnival glass because of its occasional appearance as prizes at carnivals, fairs and festivals.
It evolved as a combination of mass-produced pressed glass and worker manipulation. Hot glass was pressed into molds with patterns of fruit, flowers or geometric designs. Then, while the glass was still hot and pliable, workers would bend and shape it with tongs, creating fluted edges for bowls and plates, and add stems or feet.
The glass pieces then were sprayed with metallic salts, including those of iron, cobalt and uranium, that would produce shimmering color after a final firing.
Other glassmakers followed the lead of the Fentons and five glass firms produced most of the carnival glass sold in the United States: Fenton, Northwood, Dugan, Imperial and Millersburg. All of the five companies are represented in the East Terrace exhibit of more than 60 pieces.
The firms were located in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio, but thanks to mail order catalogs and a growing network of department stores, they found customers across the nation. Businesses also gave out carnival ware as promotions to their customers.
"This taps into the beginning of American consumerism," said Opalinski.
Pieces of carnival glass were among the glassware displayed at the HWF's Fort House, but it's likely the families living in the foundation's other historic homes owned some when it was popular, the curator said.
Though mass-produced, the colorful glass was so popular that manufacturers created some 2,000 patterns and around 60 colors.
Fenton, Imperial and Dugan produced carnival glass through the early 1930s, when the Great Depression caused interest in decorative glass to plummet and interest in a simpler, less colorful style, what's known as Depression glass, grew.
Nostalgia for carnival glass caused some glassmakers to bring it back in a limited release in the 1970s and early '80s.
"It was something you recognized from your grandmother's house," Opalinski said.
"Carnival Glass" will be on display at East Terrace until July.
