The gift of a modern telephone system in the offices of Caritas of Waco by a retired dentist will help the nonprofit agency better serve its clients in the future.
Dr. George Jurek spent years practicing in Waco before serving with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Department of MHMR. He understands the importance of connecting with people in need, said Buddy Edwards, executive director of Caritas.
“Caritas is extremely appreciative of the gift Dr. Jurek has made to us for a new communications system,” Edwards said. “Our existing system had been the source of concern to our clients, donors and the general public, and we are glad to have eliminated these problems. Dr. Jurek really saved the day for us.”
Prior to the installation of the new phone system in the Caritas offices, callers encountered busy signals, dropped calls, a voicemail that was unable to record messages, and other recurrent problems that interfered with communications.
The difficulties occurred often enough to create frustrations and inconveniences for everyone, Edwards said. If the problems weren’t addressed, the ability of clients to secure needed services with Caritas staff members would be affected, he added.
During Jurek’s work with the Texas Department of MHMR, he oversaw eight hospitals and 13 schools for people with developmental disabilities.
Edwards said Jurek also had a strong concern for the work of Caritas and its mission of serving those living in poverty and difficult circumstances. Jurek worked with senior staff at Caritas to identify the actions needed to rectify the telephone problem and agreed to provide the funds to make the “fix.”
Thanks to Jurek’s gift, the organization’s phones work smoothly and professionally; lost calls are eliminated and messages are clearly communicated, Edwards said. He thanked Jurek for his spirit of compassion and generosity to other underserved individuals in the community.
Caritas of Waco serves McLennan County and the surrounding area by providing individuals and families with urgent support and long-term solutions to poverty.
