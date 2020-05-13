Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas has adapted in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue providing assistance to pregnant women and women who have recently given birth by going to them.
The Christian nonprofit organization recently began offering curbside pickup services for families who need items including diapers, baby wipes and formula, CEO Deborah McGregor said. But this week Care Net decided to hit the road in its mobile clinic to serve people beyond Waco and McLennan County who may not be able to afford the gasoline to drive to Care Net's offices.
"We're a conduit," McGregor said. "A lot of people want to help but don't know how to help."
Care Net started off the week in Marlin, the seat of Falls County, on Monday, serving more than 20 people there. The nonprofit distributed at least 150 large packages of baby wipes, 60 cans of formula and 20 big boxes of diapers, McGregor said.
Some of the people McGregor encountered in Marlin had "blank stares" and hollow expressions, grateful for the help from Care Net but unsure of how they are going to survive after their supplies run out, she said.
McGregor knows Care Net could run out of supplies to give to clients, too, but she said the nonprofit would keep serving Waco and its surrounding communities for as long as possible. Care Net does not take any state or federal funding directly, so it relies solely on donations and the help of other nonprofits.
"We can only serve as people give," she said.
In addition to the mobile services, Care Net has been able to serve more than 400 clients with curbside pickup of diapers, wipes, formula and other items in the first month of the curbside operation, McGregor said. More than 120 of those 400 people were new clients.
Care Net plans to visit the five counties surrounding McLennan County at least once, with the hope to return to each county every other week as long as COVID-19 limits social interactions, McGregor said. She said people can donate money or items, or can "get you some of this whiskey hand sanitizer and a mask and go to work" with Care Net as a volunteer.
Balcones Distilling in Waco and other distillers around the country have turned their production capacity to making alcohol-based sanitizer during the crisis.
"We just squeeze our whiskey 80-proof and go serve somebody and make them smile," McGregor said with a laugh. "We don't know if we're going to have the supplies to do it next week, but we're going to operate like we are. We're not going to operate out of a deficit. We're loving being able to do it, so as long as people continue to give we're going to keep doing it."
To donate money, visit PregnancyCare.org/Support. To donate supplies, can drop them by Care Net's offices at 1818 Columbus Ave. or 800 W. Waco Drive, or email McGregor at Deborah@PregnancyCare.org about arrangements.
Care Net requests these items:
- size 4, 5 and 6 diapers
- Similac Advance Infant Formula
- baby wipes
- snacks like beef jerkey and crackers
- baby socks
- newborn onesies
- soap and other toiletries for all family members
- laundry baskets
- hand sanitizer
- toilet paper
- cleaning supplies
- face masks
