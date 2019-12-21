Flora Cameron Crichton, a San Antonio socialite whose grandfather, William Cameron, made a fortune in the lumber business, will give an art collection valued at upwards of $5 million to The Art Center of Waco, possibly pushing it beyond its fundraising goal to build a campus on South Eighth Street.
Crichton, who grew up in Waco, was careful to remember her hometown upon her passing in March at age 94, Waco attorney Rick Bostwick said. Bostwick is executor of Crichton's estate, a trustee of her Flora Cameron Foundation and, last but certainly not least, a relative.
Crichton's estate is being sold online, with Lark Mason Associates, a New York auction house with offices in New Braunfels, doing the honors.
Her collection of between 75 and 100 works by artists including Marc Chagall, Nicolai Fechin, Gustave Baumann and Edward Borein is not for sale.
"Just a day or two before Flo passed away, she told me that she wanted her foundation to support the Art Center with a substantial, six-figure commitment, and that she wanted to see her collection housed here," Bostwick said in a press release from Lark Mason publicist Steve Bennett. "She could have left it to a larger museum, which would have probably cherry-picked what they wanted and sold the rest or stored it in the basement. That was something Flo did not want."
Word of the gift has been quietly moving through the arts community, generating excitement, said Lisa Monroe, an Art Center of Waco board member.
"That six-figure total, as I understand, would definitely put us over" the $2.8 million fundraising goal, Monroe said.
The money will be used to start a nationwide search for an executive director and to create an Art Center campus at 701 and 708 S. Eighth St. and at 626 S. Ninth St.
"It is our plan to begin construction on the main building in March, as one donor is requiring us to be in that building in 2020," Monroe said.
She would not identify that benefactor but said it is not Crichton.
Crichton, via her foundation and her estate, also is making a $100,000 gift to the Cameron Park Zoo. Her foundation also is receiving proceeds from a recent estate sale at Crichton's 1959 San Antonio home, as well as from auctions of her personal items, including designer clothes and jewelry, that fetched $196,000, Bennett said. Those sales were carried out by Sotheby's of New York and online by Lark Mason Associates, Bennett said.
Another online auction, "Furniture and Decorative Arts from the Collection of Flora Crichton," continues through Jan. 14.
As for the collection being donated, Bostwick said it has an appraised value between $3 million and $5 million. He said the bylaws of the Flora Cameron Foundation would govern the disposition of the paintings, and there is nothing to prevent the artwork from being sold. Such an option would be balanced with Crichton's desire to have the paintings exhibited locally "in whole or in part."
"We're trying to figure out a way to exhibit them in a way Flo would have wanted," Bostwick said. "I would have concerns if they were to be placed in a larger museum, the Kimbell (Art Museum) in Fort Worth, for example, where a few pieces would be displayed and the number would get smaller and smaller. I think a smaller regional museum might be a better match, since Flo's family was here and had significant connections. As I said, there are various issues to work through, and we're progressing well. Construction on the building has not even begun, so it's not like this is going to happen next month."
For now the collection is housed in an art storage facility, Bostwick said.
Issues to be discussed include security measures and climate-control features at the Eighth Street complex, he said.
Art Center of Waco board President Jill Michaels said the center itself has a connection to the Cameron family's history. It once operated in a renovated home that once served as a summer home for the family. It stands on what is not the grounds of McLennan Community College but is at risk of being demolished unless the college can find a new use for it.
The new Art Center facility on Eighth Street would accommodate storing and displaying Crichton's sizable collection, possibly rotating pieces in and out to keep the display fresh, Michaels said.
She said the collection could enhance Waco's image as a visitor destination and make it easier to recruit artists to ply their craft locally. She said Crichton enjoyed a sterling reputation among arts patrons around the state.
In the late 1960s, as a member of the executive committee of the San Antonio World's Fair, better known as HemisFair '68, Crichton underwrote the Juan O'Gorman mural "Confluence of the Civilizations in the Americas," which still appears on the facade of the downtown Lila Cockrell Theatre, according to background information provided by Lark Mason Associates.
A graduate of Sweet Briar College in Virginia, she was a trustee of Trinity University in San Antonio from 1965 to 2004 and became the first woman to chair the university's board, serving in that capacity from 1976 to 1978. She became active in the Republican Party at a time when Democrats dominated the state, becoming an acquaintance of President Dwight Eisenhower and an early supporter of President George H.W. Bush.
Her foundation established the William Waldo Cameron Forum on Public Affairs with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University.
"She and my dad were first-cousins, and they were very close," Bostwick said. "She was a beautiful, generous, thoughtful, smart lady."
Crichton's grandfather, William Cameron, left Scotland for the United States with $50 in his pocket, arriving in New York City in 1852. He worked odd jobs throughout the Midwest, organized a Union militia during the Civil War, and used his military contacts to enter the lumber business after the hostilities ended, selling railroad ties and construction materials to the Missouri, Kansas and Texas Railroad. He would open retail lumber yards in Denison, Sherman and Dallas before settling his company and his family in Waco in 1876.
Spreading his business acumen and willingness to take risks, he moved into the grain and flour mill business, establishing elevators and mills in Fort Worth and Waco. He also became president of the First National Bank in Waco and was either director or officer in banks in Abilene, New Orleans and New York City, according to a book on the history of Cameron Park, his gift to the city, titled "William Cameron Park: a Centennial History, 1910-2010," written by Mark E. Firmin.
Cameron died of a stroke in early 1899 while boarding a train in Morgan City, Louisiana. By then he and several partners had formed the Texas Lumber Company, having acquired thousands of acres of cypress trees in Louisiana and pine trees in East Texas, according to Firmin's account.
