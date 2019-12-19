Baylor University graduate Zane Zovak has been named to the 2021 class of Schwarzman Scholars, one of the world’s most prestigious graduate fellowships located at Schwarzman College at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.
Schwarzman Scholars was inspired by the Rhodes Scholarship and is designed to bring together the world’s best young minds to explore and understand the economic, political and cultural factors that have contributed to China’s increasing importance as a global power, so that throughout their careers, they can deepen understanding between China and rest of the world across many professional fields.
Zovak, a 2018 Baylor graduate, is one of 145 Schwarzman Scholars who were selected from more than 4,700 applicants and include students from 41 countries and 108 universities. The class of 2021 will enroll in August 2020.
“It still felt like a pipe dream until I received the official offer, which is really a testament to the many Baylor professors and mentors who helped me with not only the application but also in arranging a mock interview before I traveled to New York City as a finalist,” Zovak said. “I certainly wouldn’t have had this opportunity without them.”
Growing up in Australia and China, Zovak always has had a passion for international affairs, and at Baylor, he majored in international studies and minored in Chinese and political science with the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core (BIC) program in the Honors College.
His extracurricular interests spanned from Model United Nations team, where he won both team and individual awards at the national conference in New York , to vice president of the Baylor Club triathlon team to being a member of the “Dream Team” that trains with Baylor’s NCAA champion women’s basketball team.
After graduation, he served as a Fellow at the John Jay Institute and now works in Washington, D.C., to gain additional foreign policy and national security experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.