Baylor University senior and 2019 Baylor Crew President A.J. Patel knows exactly why the Chinese national rowing team wants to train in Waco to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: the Brazos River.
Patel, a mechanical engineering major, has been on the Baylor Rowing Club team since he was a freshman three and a half years ago. He has spent countless hours on the Brazos, waking up at 4:30 a.m. almost daily to train with his teammates.
"The Brazos is a particularly good body of water," he said. "It is one of the only bodies of water in Texas that is rowable."
When the university's campus recreation staff asked Patel to meet with one of the Chinese national rowing team's coaches and Liu Aijie, the chairman of the Chinese Rowing Association, he did not hesitate to show them the club's docks and discuss the river's ideal rowing conditions.
The Brazos has low currents near the university, and it is a wide river with little traffic, which creates prime conditions for rowing, Patel said. The river also is almost completely straight from Baylor University to Cameron Park, making rowing easier and safer. The only obstacles to avoid are bridge columns.
"Overall, the Brazos is a very safe and comfortable rowing experience," he said.
Patel had no idea he would get to meet five-time Olympic gold medalist in rowing Sir Steve Redgrave, the Chinese national rowing team's high performance director.
"That was a surreal experience for me, getting to meet someone of that kind of caliber," he said.
The China team rented out the Baylor Crew's docks through January, after Patel's pitch. Patel said he is excited to see what the Baylor Rowing Club can learn by watching the Chinese team train and looks forward to building a relationship with the team.
The 22-member rowing team plans to complete its winter training in Waco for this year's Olympic games, Rowing Team Manager Jackie Liu said via a translator. The team is working on building a steady foundation for all athletes on the team, building up their cardiovascular systems for rowing, which is an extremely aerobic activity, he said.
The team spent last month at Texas State University in San Marcos, focusing mostly on strength and conditioning training, Liu said. This month the team plans to focus more on water training and enhancing its rowing technique, which is why the team came to Waco to train on the Brazos River.
But it was not just the ideal rowing conditions the Brazos offers that lured the Chinese team to Waco. Baylor's reputation also appealed to the athletes.
"It is an incredible sight for the team members to see the university while rowing on the river," Liu said.
Dave Guyer, president of the Waco Rowing Club, said the Brazos is a "wonderful venue for rowing" because it is protected and calm. The club is working to build a boathouse at Brazos Park East to get more people involved in rowing and, eventually, to host regattas with teams from across Texas and the country.
"It's a beautiful setting surrounded by Cameron Park and Brazos Park East and Downtown Waco, and you can row on the Brazos in Waco almost year-round," Guyer said. "It's protected by banks on each side of the river and high trees that keep the wind from blowing."
He said high winds impede rowing by creating more resistance for rowers, as well as choppy waters. For instance, he said Lake Waco is too choppy to row on because it is an open lake exposed to the wind.
"You don't experience that on the Brazos," he said. "The water is placid. It's mirror-image water. That is perfect rowing conditions."
The Chinese team is not the only one to recognize the benefits of the Brazos. Patel said the University of Texas rowing team visits at least once a year, and the University of Wisconsin team came down Monday to train. Teams from Northern states often rent out Baylor Crew's docks to train during spring break, when their bodies of water are usually still frozen or the weather conditions are simply too harsh.
The Chinese team trains for three hours every morning and three hours every afternoon, alternating between strength and conditioning training, water training and training on indoor rowing machines, or ergometers, when the weather is bad, Liu said.
The team plans to be in Waco training for several weeks.
To be on the national rowing team, athletes had to compete in a national championship against other Chinese athletes from all over the country, Liu said. Only the ones who scored well in the national championship trained at the team’s camp, where coaches tested for the top athletes who would end up being part of the team.
The team trains with an eight-man shell, with eight rowers and one coxswain, and with a four-man shell, with four rowers and no coxswain.
