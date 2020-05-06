The annual Brazos Nights concert series and Fourth on the Brazos celebration have been canceled by the city of Waco.
Though some businesses have reopened as the state eases restrictions, McLennan County remains under emergency orders that stress physical distancing and do not allow social gatherings. The Brazos Nights concert series, a free event open to the public, typically runs through spring and summer and concludes with the Fourth of July celebration, Fourth on the Brazos.
Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said the parks department is reviewing whether smaller events can be held safely, but anything as large-scale as the crowded Fourth of July celebration near McLane Stadium is out of the question. The fireworks show used to take place in Indian Spring Park, where the Brazos Nights concerts are still held, but outgrew the space about five years ago.
“Given the situation, we’re really comfortable and confident this is the right decision moving forward,” Cook said. “To get to a point where we could comfortable host 10 to 15 thousand people in a public setting, we think we’re a long way off.”
Before the decision to cancel, the unpredictability of the situation also was making it difficult to get musicians under contract, he said.
“We were proceeding but there’s just the uncertainty of getting that final execution,” Cook said. “There’s really just uncertainty on both ends for public events. We got to a point where the timeline was just too tight.”
Each concert typically draws about 5,000 guests to Indian Spring Park in downtown Waco. The first concert was originally slated for April 3, with subsequent concerts lined up for May 1, June 12 and finally July 4, the night of Fourth on the Brazos. The annual Pints in the Park event, a ticketed event at Indian Spring Park that brings in revenue for the concerts and usually draws about 1,000 guests, has also been canceled.
“It’s an unfortunate because both Brazos Nights and Fourth on the Brazos have been part of the community for 30 years,” Cook said.
Under a tentative schedule outlining what might have been, Black Pumas, Strand of Oaks and Ole Lonesome would have played April 3, Mariachi Las Coronelas would have played May 1, Vincent Neil Emerson would have played Pints in the Park on May 16, Foghat would have played June 12, and The Polyphonic Spree would have played July 4. Cook said the department is working with artists on rescheduling, whether for next year's concert series or for other dates.
Waco city staff discussed the possibility of canceling the events during Tuesday’s city council meeting and made the announcement via press release Wednesday morning. Brazos nights and Fourth on the Brazos have been running for more than 30 years and draw more than 30,000 people to downtown, according to the press release.
“We’re all looking forward to the time we can get back to putting these kinds of events on,” Cook said.
