Past and current members of Bosqueville Baptist Church gathered for a group photo as part of a 165th anniversary celebration.

Current and past members of Bosqueville Baptist Church gathered Sunday to celebrate the 165th anniversary of the founding of the church.

Interestingly, 165 were counted in attendance for the service, which was followed by a lunch and a time of sharing and reflection in the church’s Family Life Center.

The church, built in 1917, houses the saddle Bible of its first pastor, the Rev. S.B. O’Bryan. The church is on land originally donated by Dr. Warren Wortham.

The service included former pastors and music ministers leading various parts of the service.

Dr. Alan LeFever, director of the Texas Baptist Historical Collection, was the guest preacher for the service.

