Current and past members of Bosqueville Baptist Church gathered Sunday to celebrate the 165th anniversary of the founding of the church.
Interestingly, 165 were counted in attendance for the service, which was followed by a lunch and a time of sharing and reflection in the church’s Family Life Center.
The church, built in 1917, houses the saddle Bible of its first pastor, the Rev. S.B. O’Bryan. The church is on land originally donated by Dr. Warren Wortham.
The service included former pastors and music ministers leading various parts of the service.
Dr. Alan LeFever, director of the Texas Baptist Historical Collection, was the guest preacher for the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.