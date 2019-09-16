A Bosque County girl who contracted a deadly amoeba this month while swimming on the Brazos River has died, according to a relative and news reports.
Lily Mae Avant, 10, had been at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth for more than a week for a rare brain infection caused by the waterborne Naegleria fowleri pathogen.
Lily's struggle with the disease has drawn news coverage and an outpouring of support nationwide, with the social media hashtag #lilystrong. In Valley Mills Independent School District, where she was a pupil, school officials and students passed around buckets for donations at the Friday night football game.
This is the sole case of a Naegleria fowleri infection in Texas this year, and the second in the past 12 months. A New Jersey man, Fabrizio Stabile, died Sept. 21, 2018 after contracting the amoeba at BSR Surf Resort northeast of Waco.
The amoeba is known to thrive in the water and sediments of warm, stagnant water bodies. State health officials are studying the circumstances around Lily's infection, but they have not issued warnings about any specific water bodies.
Infections from the amoeba are typically contracted when untreated water goes into the nasal passages, health officials say.
