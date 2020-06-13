Underneath an unforgiving sun last week, members of the Lone Riderz Club galloped across a grassy pasture in Aquilla on their horses.
The trail-riding club of about 60 members can be found working their horses several days a week, preparing for Saturday’s Juneteenth parade and celebration held by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce.
The parade honors the arrival of federal troops in Galveston on June 19, 1865, to announce and enforce in Texas the freeing of all enslaved people, which President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was supposed to do more than two years earlier. But in Texas, slavery still continued because there was no large Union presence to ensure all slaves were freed. When word reached the newly freed black people, celebrations broke out, and Juneteenth became a monumental day in history.
The Waco Juneteenth parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the historic Paul Quinn Campus and end at Heritage Square.
While Lone Riderz CEO Michael Minnifield, 57, started the club just six years ago, he has been riding since he was 6 years old, carrying on a long tradition that goes back to the days his ancestors worked their land in Aquilla in the late 1800s. Minnifield inherited the land — and the traditions — from his family, and he hopes to pass on these traditions to the younger members of his club.
From Comptom, California, to Houston, black trail-riding groups and black cowboys and cowgirls have reached national attention for joining in peaceful protests spurred by the slaying of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis. A New York Times article on the rise of black cowboys and cowgirls participating in demonstrations reported that one of every four cowboys in the late 19th Century was of African American descent.
For Minnifield and other riding club CEOs, the tradition is a way to teach younger generations about their heritage, as well as some practical skills, and to provide them with a productive activity.
“They need to know their culture,” Minnifield said.
Demetria Perkins, CEO of the True Breed riding club in Waco, started the group with her cousin about six years ago after being reintroduced to trail riding. She and her cousin used to ride horses all the time when they were younger, but they strayed away from the tradition as they grew older. One day, he suggested they go on a trail ride, and she fell in love all over again.
Perkins recruited other family members and friends to join the club of 57. She thought it was important to keep the tradition alive and to pass it on to her younger family members because of the violence that often meets young black people in the streets.
“There’s so many youngsters getting killed,” she said. “If you take them away from that environment and open them up to another environment, it’ll change their whole mindset on things. Getting my nephews off the street and into trail-riding has been a big blessing because I don’t have to worry about where they are or somebody getting shot.”
The older men in the club take the boys under their wings, Perkins said, and “show them what it is to be a man.” They mentor the young men and show them how to ride and take care of horses, as well as themselves.
Lisa McGowan, president and CEO of the Most Wanted riding club, started her group for similar reasons. She wanted to get her grandchildren off their phones and outside in a safe space where they could learn something new.
“I do it to keep my grandkids and other kids out of the streets,” McGowan said. “We try to pick up kids that want to learn how to ride horses. We don’t want them in the streets.”
