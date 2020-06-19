Saturday's Juneteenth parade in Waco not only will celebrate African American history and heritage, but will make some history of its own this year.
The parade will cover a slightly longer route to allow social distancing for parade watchers, feature a larger community partner contingent and be televised over the city cable channel.
It will cross a Washington Avenue bridge decorated by chalk artists with themes of racial injustice and a future of hope and change and, after it finishes, an online social action emphasis will start with eight days of recommended action.
Planners were thinking big when the work for this year's parade started in February, said Rachel Pate, parade organizer and vice president for economic development for the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce. Their ideas were put on hold as the city and county had shelter-in-place orders this spring to curb the spread of COVID-19, but when they got the green light for a parade, organizers put together much of Saturday's activities in a two-week span, complete with social distancing and sanitization measures in place.
Juneteenth traditionally celebrates the date June 19, 1865, when Union forces arrived in Galveston after the Civil War to enforce the liberation of slaves in Texas. Protests and rallies for racial equity in the aftermath of George Floyd's death this year have led to discussions of expanding Juneteenth to a national celebration.
This year's parade, with the theme of "Listen to the Voices of Change," will feature more than 60 entries, including Waco City Council members, Waco Police Department and Waco Fire Department leaders, Baylor University President Linda Livingstone and head football coach Dave Aranda, McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College representatives, and District 56 State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, R-Waco.
COVID-19 precautions kept some school bands and youth dance groups from participating, but the parade will see many businesses and organizations participating for the first time, with floating balloons and oversize puppets among the visual highlights, Pate said.
The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at Paul Quinn Campus, 1020 Elm Ave., head down Garrison Street to Taylor Street, proceed down Taylor to Spring Street to Elm and Washington Avenue, finishing at Heritage Square. The loop in the parade route should allow room for social distancing for viewers. Both parade participants and spectators are urged to wear masks, with parade vehicles limited to six occupants. Candy will be handed out, not thrown, by gloved parade participants, and cooling and hand sanitizing stations will be set up along the route.
"We have been so conscious of the health element this year," Pate said.
Chalk artists led by Vincent Thomas and De'Viar Woodson will start working at 5 a.m. to create images on the Washington Avenue bridge pavement that address both racial injustice and a vision of hope and change for the future. The street art project is a collaboration between Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt, Black Lives Matter and Creative Waco.
Saturday also will see the beginning of an eight-day emphasis on social action on the chamber's website with suggested daily actions including voter registration, census participation, signing a petition for police reform and accountability, contributing to an equity fund for African-American businesses, taking time for self care and more.
