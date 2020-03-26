A Bellmead couple who lost their home in an apartment fire Tuesday welcomed a baby girl into the world Wednesday.
Lyra-Belle Stone Hannagan was born early Wednesday morning, a day after Katelyn Hannagan, 19, and Lyra-Belle’s father, Jorge Ramirez, lost their home at Eagle Crest Apartments, 4120 Bellmead Drive. The couple, who had received baby gifts during a baby shower two days earlier, were left without clothing, food and a home, the couple said.
Since the fire, Bellmead community members have offered assistance in support of the family. The Bellmead Police Department helped establish a fund Thursday at American Bank for people who wished to offer financial support to the new family of three.
“I don’t even have words to express the gratitude I feel,” Ramirez said. “It really does make me emotional, and I am not an emotional person.”
Hannagan, Ramirez’s fiancee, was 39-weeks pregnant when flames in their apartment woke her up at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. After realizing the apartment was on fire, Hannigan was able to exit the building with the couple’s dog but was unable to salvage their belongings.
“I knocked on my neighbors’ door to let them know, then I thought I should try to go back in and get some more stuff out, but by then it was all on fire,” Hannagan said Tuesday morning.
By 6:12 a.m., Wednesday, Hannagan had given birth to a healthy, 7-pound, 4-ounce baby girl.
“Everyone is healthy. It was a normal delivery,” Ramirez said.
Thanks to help from the apartment complex, the couple will have a new apartment available in about two weeks. For now, the American Red Cross is providing assistance for emergency shelter, Ramirez said.
“Local support, the Red Cross, the Bellmead Police Department, are helping us,” he said. “I really want to give a shout out to the Bellmead community, because we wouldn’t have been able to do this without them.”
Anyone interested in submitting donations to Katelyn Hannagan and Jorge Ramirez can visit the drive-thru lanes at American Bank, 1601 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road, or call 412-2000.
