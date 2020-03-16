Bell County advises against large gatherings after 2nd "presumptive" COVID-19 case

Bell County health officials Monday recommended canceling gatherings of 50 or more people after a second presumptive case of COVID-19 was reported.

Bell County Public Health District officials identified the virus late Sunday in a 70-year-old man who lives on the outskirts of Belton.

Officials said the man has a history of traveling to Europe. The district has initiated self-isolation protocols and have begun tracing those who may have had contact with the man.

Bell County officials on Friday identified the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in a 29-year-old man who had traveled this month to Paris and Barcelona.

Following that news, Bell County entered Stage 2 of its COVID-19 action plan, which initially called for "social distancing" of 6 feet and avoiding physical contact in social and workplace settings. The amended plan asks organizers of events with 50 or more people to cancel or postpone.

“This action is being taken in accordance with guidance from both the CDC and the Bell County Public Health District,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “I urge event organizers to heed the recommendation and cancel or postpone events scheduled within the next eight weeks.”

