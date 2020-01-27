1. Baylor University (copy)

A Baylor student who traveled to China has been cleared in testing for the coronavirus.

A Baylor University student who became ill after visiting China has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Waco-based health officials said Monday.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District tested the student late last week and sent samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Controls after the student met the CDC's evaluation guidelines for coronavirus testing.

Baylor officials notified students about the case on Friday and moved the student to an isolated room on campus.

“We continue to take this issue seriously and remain vigilant," Baylor medical director Sharon W. Sterm said Monday after the CDC results arrived. "Our prayers are with all those affected and for the doctors, nurses and other health officials who are working to understand and contain the virus.

"At this time, we ask our campus community to continue to take actions to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses.”

Those precautions include getting flu shots, washing hands, avoiding contact with sick people and not touching your nose, eyes or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC announced Sunday that a student at Texas A&M in College Station tested negative for the coronavirus. That student had also become ill after a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak that has sickened more than 1,000 and killed more than 56 people in China.

As of Monday, the U.S. had five confirmed cases in California, Washington, Arizona and Illinois, according to the CDC.

