Cost-cutting is hitting home at Baylor Scott & White Health, which confirmed this week it will close clinics in Bellmead and Moody and shift doctors serving patients at those facilities to Hewitt, Waco and Temple.
The moves come as the health care system with almost 43,000 employees, including almost 1,700 locally, follows through with announced plans to lay off 1,200 people and to cut the pay of executives and physicians to stem losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locally, an 85-year-old retiree living in Lacy Lakeview told the Tribune-Herald he visits the Bellmead clinic now set to close almost weekly. He was diagnosed with leukemia more than a year ago and undergoes treatment for cancer affecting his mouth and nose. He can drive, but a "bone-on-bone" problem with a knee forces him to use a wheelchair. His wife also has health problems, said the man, who agreed to be interviewed but asked not to be named.
He said if he wants to continue seeing his favorite doctor, and he does, he will have to follow him to his new assignment across town. Fortunately, he has reliable transportation, he said. But he worries about others in the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview area who may not.
Baylor Scott & White Health, whose flagship is Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, operates 50 hospitals and more than 200 outpatient and surgery centers, according to information provided by Baylor Scott & White.
The system announced last month it would flex and furlough staff to match patient volumes, consolidate some functions, and cease underutilized services. A drop in patient volume as the system geared up for COVID-19 sent the system reeling, Baylor Scott & White CEO Jim Hinton said in a statement at the time.
The reassigned doctors will remain in the Waco area and available to longtime patients, McLennan County Medical Society President Dr. William McCunniff said by email. McCunniff said he had heard of Baylor Scott & White's plans to close the Bellmead and Moody clinics as cost-cutting measures.
"From our perspective, we certainly empathize with those patients affected by these closures, particularly our senior citizen population who may have transportation issues," he wrote. "We strive to push for quality health care for all of our local communities and would prefer to keep health care accessible to all individuals in these affected regions."
Bellmead will not be left without resources, McCunniff said. At least three other clinics operate there "staffed by high quality physicians from Hillcrest, Providence and the Family Health Center systems," he wrote.
That is not the case in Moody, a community of about 1,400 people.
Moody Medical Clinic Association President Glen Thurman said by email that a Scott & White-branded clinic opened there in 1978 and has provided medical services to residents in Moody, Oglesby, Bruceville-Eddy and the surrounding area more than four decades.
He said the association on May 28 was informed in a phone call that Baylor Scott & White would not operate the clinic after July 2, and later was told Baylor Scott & White would terminate its lease Aug. 14.
Thurman said he understands personnel staffing the Moody clinic will be transferred to Baylor Scott & White clinics in Temple or Hewitt.
He said the clinic serves more than 600 patients, including many who will face obstacles traveling to Temple or the Hewitt area for appointments. He said he expects some longtime patients to seek health care elsewhere.
The Moody Medical Clinic Association, meanwhile, is pursuing a new tenant.
Baylor Scott & White Health spokesperson Deke Jones confirmed the health care system plans to close the Bellmead clinic at 556 N. Loop 340 and the Moody clinic at 498 Avenue E.
"As community needs evolve, we continuously adapt how and where we deliver care," Jones said by email.
Doctors and other staff members will transfer to Hewitt, Waco or Temple, he said.
"With these provider moves, more of our clinic locations will be able to offer extended evening and weekend hours to better serve our patients," according to Jones' email. "We are committed to facilitating a smooth transition of our patients' care to our other locations."
He said patients using the Baylor Scott & White clinic in Bellmead that is now set to close are welcome to seek care at a Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest clinic nearby, at 851 N. Loop 340, which will remain open.
They also may follow their doctors to clinics in Hewitt and Waco.
The presence of two Baylor Scott & White clinics near each other in Bellmead dates to before Baylor Health Care System and Scott & White Health Care merged in 2013, Jones said.
"Both Scott & White and Hillcrest legacy organizations owned clinics in Bellmead," he said.
Baylor Scott & White hospitals and clinics throughout Central Texas use a single electronic medical record "allowing for seamless and safe care for our patients."
Operating locally amid this clinic shuffling is Ascension Providence, another sizable provider of health care services to Greater Waco and beyond.
"Ascension Providence has not made any COVID-19-related layoffs to employed staff," spokeswoman Danielle Hall wrote in a statement. "We have opportunities for currently employed clinical staff to be retained and reassigned should their current departments be impacted by a slower pace of recovery within their department and the changing realities of health care."
She said Ascension clinics remain open, and virtual visits are possible.
