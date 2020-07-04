Baylor University researchers in partnership with the Waco Family Health Center are taking applications for a COVID-19 survey to determine how widespread the disease is in McLennan County.
The researchers are looking for more than 750 people who have not had any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 since March 13, when the city of Waco issued a stay-at-home order, because many people who get the disease do not have symptoms, said Michael Muehlenbein, one of the study’s lead investigators and chairs of Baylor’s anthropology department.
Muehlenbein said the survey will help local health authorities determine the true infectivity rate. The problem with current data is that between 35% and 40% of people with COVID-19 do not have symptoms and could be carriers, placing others who may be more susceptible to the disease at risk.
Other lead investigators include Baylor computer science chair Eric Baker and Dr. Sally Weaver at the Family Health Center. The Cooper Foundation and the Bernard & Audre Rapoport Foundation provided financial support for the survey.
Selected participants could have their blood drawn as early as next week to see if they may have been exposed to COVID-19, as well as have some physical measurements taken. Participants will be entered into drawings for H-E-B gift cards.
Participants also must have lived in McLennan County since December, be 18 or older and fluent in English or Spanish. People who have not any of the following symptoms may apply online:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Pain or pressure in the chest
- Body temperature equal to or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit
- Chills
- Repeated shaking
- Sore throat
- Temporary loss of taste or smell
- Persistent headache
- Inability to stay awake
- Recent confusion
- Bluish lips or face
- Muscle pain
- Vomiting
- Nausea
- Diarrhea.
More information is available at wacocovid.ecs.baylor.edu, Facebook.com/Wacocovid and Twitter.com/WacoCOVID.
