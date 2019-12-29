A couple of Baylor University fans familiar with New Orleans offered perspectives on what to do before or after attending the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday, when Baylor University takes on the University of Georgia. Many of the options, naturally, involve food.
Peter Ellis, a Baylor graduate and Waco real estate developer, grew up in New Orleans’ Northshore. He said Mother’s Restaurant, 401 Poydras St., is known for its authentic Cajun cuisine, including po’boy sandwiches. Port of Call, 838 Esplanade Ave., is worth a visit, as are the Morning Call coffee stands and the legendary Cafe du Monde at 800 Decatur St. Magazine Street, from Canal Street to Audubon Park, is alive with cafes, retail shops and a “New Orleans vibe,” Ellis said.
“Magazine Street has seen a resurgence since Katrina,” Ellis said, referring to the devastating 2005 hurricane. “It seems as if the number of businesses has doubled. There is plenty to do for families in New Orleans. It’s full of options, and you don’t have to limit yourself to the main tourist spots. There is the National World War II Museum, Aquarium of the Americas and the Audubon Zoo on Magazine Street.”
Jacques-Imo’s, 8324 Oak St., is among the most authentic Creole restaurants in New Orleans, located in the Carrollton district, Waco Deputy Fire Chief Robby Bergerson said.
“It’s an unassuming building, and you walk right through the kitchen,” Bergerson said.
He recommends the alligator cheesecake, which has alligator sausage as its main ingredient.
The New Year’s Day brunch at Commander’s Palace “is amazing,” Bergerson said. He also suggests Emeril’s New Orleans, the flagship restaurant of celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse at 800 Tchoupitoulas St., “for a great quick lunch.”
