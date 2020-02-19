A small group of Baptists and Methodists will get together Thursday at Baylor University's Truett Seminary for a public discussion about the common ground between their beliefs and denominations.
The discussion and dinner, which begins at 4:30 p.m. at the seminary, is part of a series of Baptist-Methodist conversations organized by the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship in Texas.
The idea, says organizer Rick McClatchy, field coordinator of the CBF in Texas, is to show where congregations of the two denominations might cooperate on shared missions or ministries.
"We have three goals: to learn more about each other, establish stronger relationships and sow seeds for joint ministry or mission efforts," McClatchy said. The Truett meeting follows earlier ones in San Antonio and Fort Worth, and McClatchy hopes others in Houston, Dallas, Austin and Lubbock may follow in the fall.
Waco church leaders, Truett students and Baylor University and Truett faculty have been invited to Thursday's session and McClatchy anticipated around 30 people may attend.
Thursday's meeting, open to the public although reservations are closed for the post-presentation meal, will feature Baylor University professor of Christian theology and ethics Roger Olson, as well as Laceye Warner, Duke Divinity School associate professor of the practice of evangelism and Methodist studies. They will speak on what the two denominations find positive in the other.
For Warner, Methodists appreciate Baptist beliefs on believers' baptism, the teaching of Scripture and the priority of missions and evangelism around the world, she said. On the Baptist side, Olson pointed to the Methodist belief in faith that's experienced and the importance of an inward change following salvation.
Both agreed that the lines drawn between the two denominations aren't as sharp as they once were. Local congregations often work together in their communities while a younger generation of church members may not hold doctrinal distinctions as important as before.
"Churches are not as strict as they used to be," said McClatchy. "People are coming from congregations different than the one they grew up in and there's been a growth in interfaith marriages."
McClatchy noted interdenominational support for such organizations as Habitat for Humanity, which works to provide affordable housing, and the Texas Hunger Initiative. Thanks to the influence of Baylor University and Truett Seminary, Baptists in Waco also may be more inclined to take part in ecumenical work than in other Texas communities, he added.
With both the Southern Baptist Convention and the United Methodist Church going through internal fights over sexuality, gender roles, politics and more, congregations in both denominations may be ready to consider new approaches to ministry and community service.
"Some are turning away from more divisive issues to find more energy and power in ecumenical efforts. It's disappointing that clergy may be a little bit behind on this," McClatchy said. "I don't know many people who want to show up for a theological fight."
