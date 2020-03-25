Balcones Distilling plans to shift gears, make hand sanitizer, on hold

Waco's award-winning whisky maker, Balcones Distilling, has temporarily halted its production of hand sanitizer, with distillery manager Thomas Mote telling the Tribune-Herald he is clarifying issues raised by the federal Food and Drug Administration.
He hopes to resume sanitizer runs by Thursday.
Balcones Distilling, at 11th Street and Mary Avenue, announced plans to divert its production capacity away from whiskey to fill a critical need for hand sanitizer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage. Other distillers around the country have made similar decisions, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Reached at the distillery on Wednesday, Mote said he had been fielding calls most of the morning, adding Balcones temporarily finds itself in a holding pattern.
He said recommendations by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration established hand-sanitizing standards that feature very high concentrations of denatured alcohol, which is not something found in Balcones’ products or in whiskey production generally.
“For now, we are calling what we’re producing ‘high-proof distillate’ for use as a surface cleaner. We’ve delivered bottles to local health care facilities,” said Mote, referencing the 3.4-ounce containers so far produced. The Balcones news release issued before production was temporarily halted said the company hoped to produce 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer by month’s end.
These would be made available free of charge to “those in need, including first responders, hospitals and other essential businesses both in Texas and across the country,” the release states. “As the distillery continues with production, the team will be identifying additional organizations in need of hand sanitizer, as well as other methods to support the community at this time.”
Mote said he was scheduled to speak again with FDA officials at mid-afternoon Wednesday, “and we could be back in business tomorrow.”
