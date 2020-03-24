Ascension Providence is expanding its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waco for individuals who have been referred there.
The drive-thru testing center is for individuals who are referred to the site by Ascension Providence providers or by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, according to an Ascension Providence press release.
Patients drive through in their vehicles and remain inside for the entire visit, while nurses collect a nasal swab. The site is designed so that prescreened community members will not have to leave their vehicle to be tested for the coronavirus, which helps ensure the safety of both patients and health care workers.
Ascension Providence workers are equipped with protective masks and other personal protective equipment and trained in the equipment's proper use. They follow all infection prevention protocols put in place by our health system, based on guidelines from health officials including the Texas Department of State Health Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For information about Ascension's COVID-19 testing, call the Ascension Texas hotline, 1-833-919-1680.
"The hotline is staffed by triage RNs who will respond to public questions and implement the most up-to-date screenings and protocols to guide patients to the most appropriate care setting, including staying at home and, or virtual options."
Anyone with coldlike symptoms should call ahead before visiting a medical facility and inform staff of symptoms and any recent travel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.