Ascension Health, the nonprofit healthcare giant which operates a hospital and clinics in Waco, is defending its decision to share patient information with Google, saying the partnership stands to benefit patients.
Both companies say they are complying with federal confidentiality laws in the “Project Nightingale” partnership, in which Google’s maintains patient data in its “cloud computing” system and uses artificial intelligence to help medical providers analyze a patient’s health trends.
Still, privacy concerns have sparked a Health and Human Services inquiry, and Congressional leaders are demanding more information and a briefing by Dec. 6.
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, said in an interview Monday he would not want his records in Google’s hands without assurances of how they would be used. As medical providers do more business with high-tech entities desiring to mine data, Congress should overhaul, or at least tweak, the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, which regulates such sharing, Flores said.
His is among a growing number of voices questioning the relationship between Google and Ascension Health, which operates 150 hospitals in 20 states, making it among the largest nonprofit healthcare providers.
Neil Fleming, clinical professor of health services research at Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, said what Google and Ascension are doing “appears to be legal,” but involves a balancing act between individual rights and possibly improving patient care.
“That’s part of the tension we will always have in a democracy,” he said.
He added that Google “has some of the best data scientists in the world,” and its involvement could mean algorithms that would enhance care and research. But the availability of these patient records, which may reflect the course of treatment, successful or otherwise, for example, must be summarized for clinical use, said Fleming, adding such a task will take time.
Dr. Robert Wolf, an orthopedic surgeon who serves as president of the McLennan County Medical Society and an Ascension Providence board member, said the public is rightly concerned about medical privacy.
But he said sharing data with resourceful companies such as Google stands to revolutionize medicine, putting more detailed information at doctors’ fingertips, or on their laptop, as they pursue treatment options.
He said electronic records and images already crisscross the country “second-by-second,” produced and received by healthcare providers nationally.
“We all should have concern about security, but we also must have faith that those using this information are equally concerned,” Wolf said. “Health information informatics is a big and growing area of medicine, and early indications are it will lead us to better patient outcomes.”
Accumulating and mining data “allows us to look at things critically, solve problems we were not able to before, possibly improving mortality rates following a heart attack or pneumonia, for example,” he said. “Using a much larger infrastructure we might more quickly find that this works, this doesn’t work, something that would take years at one institution.”
The New York Times reports that Ascension and Google are testing software that would allow providers to break down data into categories for graphing. It also reports that the Ascension deal with Google continues a trend. Apple has ventured into virtual medical research using its iPhone and Apple Watch. Microsoft has introduced cloud-based tools to access medical data. Amazon has joined JP Morgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway in attempting to improve care and reduce medical costs for its employees, the Times reported.
Wolf said the IBM Watson supercomputer has allowed physicians to make remarkable strides in treating heart conditions, including stenosis.
Ascension has responded to critics by addressing issues point-by-point. It sent the Tribune-Herald an email response that also appears on its website.
Touting security measures, Ascension said all work is HIPAA compliant and that it also has entered into a business agreement that addresses privacy.
Ascension said any sharing of this information “is for the purpose of helping our providers support patient care,” a common practice in the industry. It said doctors and nurses commonly have access to data in electronic systems.
Ascension said it chose Google following a review by its ethics board.
Wolf, the Waco doctor, said the Google name and its standing as a search engine may have proved jarring to those concerned about privacy.
“Had there been any other name but Google attached to this partnership, opposition would have very little steam,” said Wolf. “If the partner had been a renowned medical center, people would not have batted an eye.”
McLennan County provides health insurance to its employees, and County Judge Scott Felton said the sharing of data concerns him. “But Ascension is a pretty sophisticated outfit, so I’m sure they weighed all their options.”
Critics say that Google has a checkered past in identity security.
The New York Times reports that in June, Google, the University of Chicago Medical Center and the University of Chicago were sued regarding the sharing of “hundreds of thousands” of patients’ records with Google “without properly stripping the records of identifiable date stamps or doctors’ notes.”
The lawsuit claimed failure to strip the dates was a HIPAA violation.
A Google spokesman said in a statement that it complied with the law, which allows medical institutions to disclose patients’ personal health information for research as long as the records have been stripped of names, Social Security numbers and contact information, the Times said.
The University of Chicago and the medical center denied the accusations.
Flores said acknowledged that his discomfort has to do with Google specifically.
“I have no problem with medical research. I have no problem with the digitization of medical records,” said Flores. “I do have a problem with a company like Google using vast amounts of data for mining purposes. I think it’s troublesome. Google is not a company I would trust holding my medical records. Now if you told me it was Microsoft Cloud, I probably would not object. It does not have the history of mining that Google does, that I know of. It is scary what can happen in this type environment.”
