Area health officials vague on preparations, testing as COVID-19 cases climb to 56

As the number of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County climbed to 56 Monday, a local task force said Waco-area health care institutions have adequate protection and testing for workers and are increasing their capacity to deal with a surge in patients.
The McLennan County Leadership Response team said in a news release that it is working to ensure adequate medical resources are available, including “alternative care sites” if needed.
But the team, which includes local hospitals, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Family Health Center, still has not released basic information on available hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, or the number of McLennan County residents who have been tested.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, including two people who are at least 60 years old and one in the 20s. Six patients are in the hospital, with four in critical condition, the health district announced in a press release. Nineteen of the 56 have recovered.
The health district is monitoring at least 100 people, including those who have tested positive and their close contacts.
The health district has stopped releasing total testing numbers and details about individual cases, except age. The last time the health district reported total testing numbers was March 21, when at least 70 people had been tested in McLennan County. The total did not include all tests conducted by private labs.
As part of an emergency order on March 23, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver required all labs in Waco to report their testing numbers and results to the health district.
Deaver’s requirement was similar to one from an executive order on March 13 by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who required daily testing reports from all laboratories in Dallas. However, the Tribune-Herald discovered through an open records request that no labs in Waco reported conducting COVID-19 testing.
Johnson also mandated that all Dallas hospitals must report to the city by 4 p.m. each day the number of beds, occupied beds, ICU beds, occupied ICU beds, ventilators and ventilators in use to “provide data to decision-makers and information to the public regarding the medical community’s capacity to handle an expected increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” according to a city of Dallas press release.
Waco and McLennan County officials appear not to hold the same stance on making similar information available to the public. Local government and health officials have released vague, broad statements about how prepared Waco’s hospitals are for a potential peak in COVID-19 cases without providing concrete details or numbers.
In the news release Monday, the McLennan County Leadership Response team said it has addressed questions about how local hospitals and clinics are prepared to take care of COVID-19 patients, how many people are being tested and when the county will see a peak in cases.
The group states that is “working together to ensure that all of our hospitals, clinics and others health care partners have the resources they need to take care of patients,” including a maintaining a plentiful supply of personal protective equipment, locating potential alternative care sites and managing a possible surge in COVID-19 patients.
Without providing numbers, the press release also states that there is “adequate testing” for health care workers, first responders, people who have COVID-19 symptoms and people who are at high risk for developing “serious complications.” The press release provides no numbers on hospital beds, ICU beds, ventilators or tests conducted.
An open letter Friday from Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White states that both Waco hospitals have doubled their ICU bed capacity, with the capability to triple that capacity. The letter does not quantify how many beds the hospitals have or are open, and officials from those hospitals did not fulfill the Tribune-Herald’s request for that data.
Both hospitals state they have enough personal protective equipment right now, while their leaders work to replenish the stock for patients and staff, the joint letter states. Surgical masks are available to staff in patient care areas, and the hospitals have implemented methods to conserve the use of masks to help ensure they have enough supplies.
Furthermore, the letter states that the hospitals are training nurses and other clinical staff for a potential influx of COVID-19 cases, while working with local, state and national officials to make sure both hospitals have “the necessary resources to meet the needs of our community throughout all stages of this pandemic.” The hospitals also developed plans where they can convert the hospitals into a “critical care unit with 24/7 coverage” that also allows the hospitals to care for daily health care needs.
In other COVID-19 news Monday:
Statewide, at least 140 people had died from complications related to the coronavirus as of noon Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Texas had reported 7,276 COVID-19 cases in 157 counties, according to the state health department website. That includes three confirmed cases in Limestone County, eight confirmed cases in Coryell County, five confirmed cases in Hill County and one case in Falls County, as of noon Monday. Those numbers do not include Monday’s new cases in McLennan or Bell County.
The Bell County Public Health District reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Monday, bringing Bell County’s total to 68 cases, according to the district’s website. The first COVID-19-related death was a Temple woman in her 80s and the second is a man who died Monday.
In Coryell County, at least six people in Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison units in Gatesville have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the TDCJ website.
The Dr. Lane Murray Unit, a women’s prison, has four inmates who tested positive for COVID-19, while another 10 tests are pending. The unit has placed 14 inmates in isolation, and another 1,147 inmates have been placed under “medical restriction,” which means their movements are limited because they may have been exposed to the coronavirus but are not showing symptoms.
The Murray Unit’s inmate capacity is 1,341, according to the TDCJ website, so almost all inmates may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
At the Linda Woodman State Jail for women in Gatesville, at least two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, while another two tests are pending. The jail has placed four inmates in isolation, and another 87 inmates have been placed under medical restriction. The jail’s maximum capacity is 900 inmates, according to the TDCJ website.
Limestone County has reported three cases and one COVID-19-related death as of Monday. The person who died was a 59-year-old Mexia woman who had underlying health issues.
Photo gallery: The latest scenes from the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. and around the world
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Thailand
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak France
APTOPIX Germany Daily Life
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Argentina
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Missouri Daily LIfe
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Senegal
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Michigan Nursing Home
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Czech Republic
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Paraguay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Bolivia
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Michigan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Trump
APTOPIX Patriots Masks Assist
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Thailand
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New York
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China Daily Life
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain PPE
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mideast Israel
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Belgium
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Lithuania
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Argentina
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Russia
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Arizona Parks
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Ecuador
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China Commemorating Victims
Brooke Crum joined the Tribune-Herald as the education reporter in January 2019. She has worked for the Springfield News-Leader in Missouri, Abilene Reporter-News, Beaumont Enterprise and the Port Arthur News. Crum graduated from TCU in Fort Worth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.