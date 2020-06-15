Blame it on COVID-19 or a freeze on some home values, but whatever the reason, McLennan County Appraisal District has seen protests drop by about a third this year.
Appeals for residential and commercial values have dropped from 14,467 last year to 8,600 this year, with MCAD officials expecting another 1,500 appeals from those taxpayers who got their appraisal notices a bit later.
Appeal hearings before the Appraisal Review Board started last week, after MCAD staff appraisers resolved about 1,500 disputes from home and business owners without a formal hearing, said McLennan County Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt.
The appeals process was delayed by a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the panel hearings so far are being conducted via teleconferencing, which may have discouraged the technologically challenged. But Bobbitt another reason for the drop was that home values that were changed through the process last year were frozen.
"The main thing I attribute the decrease in protests to is we left the residential ARB values alone," he said. "If they came in last year and they were resolved in some way, we left those appraisals the same.
"So far what I have seen is residential is down and commercial appeals are up. That makes sense because residential was left alone and commercial was affected more because of the pandemic. There are a lot of people coming in and bringing that up as an issue, but the district is not really taking that into account, and so far, the ARB has not made any allowances for that."
McLennan County homeowners saw an average 6.5% increase in the taxable value of their homes this year, compared to a 4.7% increase last year, 11.9% in 2018 and 5.9% in 2017.
However, this year’s appraisals do not include any potential effects on home values caused by the COVID-19 crisis, because MCAD officials, as required by state law, made appraisals based on Jan. 1 market conditions. Homeowners wanting to rely on COVID-19-related evidence of why they deserve an appraisal decrease will have to wait until next year, Bobbitt said.
"We are only in June, so in the next six months the world could be completely different than it was in January. It could be better or worse, so we will have to gauge that when we get there," he said.
MCAD offices are still closed because of the pandemic. But those who insist on in-person appeals can schedule a hearing with the ARB, starting June 29. Hearings will be held at Bell's Hill Elementary School, 2100 Ross Ave., to allow for proper social distancing.
Bobbitt said the ARB appeals process started slowly at first to get the kinks out of the new teleconferencing system. Now, they are averaging about 100 hearings a day, he said.
"We are trying to be a little more lenient and put more weight on the evidence the taxpayers brought us," Bobbitt said. "Before, we were going a little more by the book."
Bobbitt urges those with upcoming teleconference hearings to call MCAD offices at (254) 752-9864 to make sure they are ready and have a valid phone number on file with the office.
Waco real estate agent Frances Pool said that while she hears frequent complaints about home appraisals, she said the local housing market remains "unbelievably strong" because demand is high and interest rates are favorable at 2.5% to 4%.
"Considering what is going on now and how hard it was to get into a house, people are buying and selling houses like crazy," Pool said. "Interest rates are very good and if you are moving here or having to transfer for a job, you have to sell your house. The demand is there."
Homes ranging from $175,000 to $300,000 are selling well and are fetching around 97 percent of the asking price, she said. However, more expensive homes, with their hefty tax bills, are causing some buyers to back away, she said.
"The taxes are causing those houses not to sell because they are so high," Pool said. "People understand what they are paying for today, but they are concerned about what the appraisal district will do to them in the future."
Pool said she represented a seller whose home was appraised at $625,000. After her MCAD appeal, it was lowered by $30,000, she said.
"I had the house listed at $519,000," Pool said. "You can't tax it for more than they are willing to take for it. I'm amazed at the people who don't fight it. They think their appraisal value might improve the sales prices. Just because it is appraised on the tax rolls at a high price, that doesn't mean you can get that."
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said higher property appraisals in 2019 allowed the county to keep the same tax rate this year as last. He said he hopes a similar scenario can play out this year, even with the pandemic taking a drastic toll on revenues from sales taxes and hotel and motel taxes.
"What the governor would like to see is tax rates possibly being lowered because there is an increase in taxable valuations," Felton said. "So the other piece of the formula is the tax rate, and to consider lowering those to soften the blow to the property owners. That would be our goal, but we are just now starting into our budget."
To do that, Felton said, the county will try to keep the status quo by shooting for a "no-growth" budget with few, if any, employee increases.
"We haven't gotten the numbers yet," Felton said. "The sales tax is going to be lower this year, but next year it ought to be back to normal. We are going to be short in the budget this year because of the COVID-19, but in working on next year's budget, it probably will be about the same or slightly less than what we actually budgeted this year."
