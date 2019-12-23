An intermediate appellate court in Amarillo — for the second time — has reversed the murder conviction of former Waco day care owner Marian Fraser, ruling an "egregious" error in the court's jury instructions prevented Fraser from getting a fair trial.
The opinion, which awards Fraser a new trial, is the second time the 7th Court of Appeals in Amarillo has considered alleged points of error in the case. It initially reversed the conviction in June 2017.
That decision was appealed to the Court of Criminal Appeals by Tarrant County prosecutors, who handled the case after former McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna recused his office because Reyna knew a number of parents whose children were entrusted to Fraser, including a former prosecutor in his office.
In September, the state’s highest criminal court vacated the 7th Court's reversal of the case and sent it back to the Amarillo court to review another of Fraser’s claims that the 7th Court did not review before, her contention that the definition of “reckless” in the court’s charge to the jury was overly broad.
Fraser, who remains free on $50,000 appeal bond set by the Court of Criminal Appeals, was convicted in 2015 of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison in the March 2013 death of Clara Felton, an infant in her care at Fraser’s former Spoiled Rotten Day Care on Hilltop Drive.
Fraser, 56, who operated the day care in her home for 25 years, testified she never gave Benadryl to the children in her care without their parents’ knowledge or consent. The Feltons and a dozen other parents whose children tested positive said they did not give Fraser permission to give their children Benadryl.
In reversing the case for a second time, the 7th Court, in an opinion written by Judge Patrick Pirtle, said Judge Ralph Strother's instruction to the jury about the definition of reckless was not proper because it was not sufficiently "tailored" to the facts of the case.
Also, the judge's jury instruction "presumptively assumes" that administering an infant diphenhydramine to be an act clearly dangerous to human life. Strother erred by combining two separate elements — that she committed the act and that it was an act clearly dangerous to human life, according to the court's opinion.
Those were elements that the jury should have decided independently, and the error was so serious that it was "egregious," the court ruled in awarding Fraser a new trial.
A spokesman for the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office was unsure Monday if her office will appeal the ruling again to the Court of Criminal Appeals.
The first time the Amarillo court reversed Fraser's conviction, it ruled Strothers' instructions to the jury regarding Fraser’s level of intent were in error. The indictment against Fraser used the same language as the jury charge, and her trial attorney did not object to it.
According to the appeals court’s opinion, the trial court’s instructions improperly said Fraser could be convicted of murder if jurors found she acted recklessly or with criminal negligence. A conviction for felony murder requires that a defendant acts knowingly or intentionally, the appeals court ruled.
However, in reversing that opinion, the Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that any felony can serve as an underlying offense for felony murder as long as it is not manslaughter or a lesser-included offense of manslaughter.
Waco attorney Alan Bennett, who represents Fraser on appeal, said he is pleased with the court's ruling.
"From the beginning, we had grave concerns about serious errors in the court's jury charge," Bennett said. "Ms. Fraser is grateful that the court of appeals carefully reviewed those errors and reversed the conviction so that she can receive a fair trial with an appropriate jury charge," Bennett said.
