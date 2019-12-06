Somewhere in a big red barn on Flat Rock Road is the cuddly toy that set Brenda Gay on her obsessive quest to build the world’s biggest collection of elephant-themed curios.
The plush pachyderm, a gift to her infant son in 1977, is among a handful of more than 6,000 such items that will be for sale Saturday.
Gay, a 23-year Army veteran, decided to sell the memorabilia to benefit two causes dear to her heart: elephants at Cameron Park Zoo and research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.
Since she was diagnosed in May 2018 with the progressive neurodegenerative disease she has lost the ability to speak or to walk or eat without assistance.
But in the meantime, she has worked with her son and his wife on the daunting task of consolidating into one place all her elephant treasures that were stored in various sheds and houses. Nathaniel and Stephanie Gay will oversee the public sale from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the barn, 2460 Flat Rock Road. They will be joined by officials with the zoo and the ALS Association, which will split the proceeds.
“I appreciate all who helped so I can see all my elephants at once,” Brenda Gay wrote in a statement. “I love my family. If it wasn’t for my son and Stephanie this never would have happened.”
Nathaniel Gay said his mom, now 64, has always had a soft spot for elephants. In the early 1980s she would take him to what was then the Central Texas Zoo to see the baby elephant that is now at Cameron Park Zoo and is about his age.
As she began her collection, she got to be known as “the elephant lady,” and friends and acquaintances would donate items, Nathaniel Gay said.
“She had her house full,” he said. “The house was very crowded, but very organized, with every wall and every square inch taken up with elephants.”
Among the items are stickers, lamps, wind chimes, pottery, stickers, elephants carved or stitched by patients at the local Veterans Affairs hospitals, and a record of the “Dumbo” soundtrack.
Brenda Gay began to dream of entering her collection in the Guinness World Records book, though getting that listing turned out to be too expensive, her son said.
He said he and his mother have always been close, and when the family heard the diagnosis after a year of testing, “it crushed me."
He and his mother put a “bucket list” together, and through talks with zoo officials last year got to realize one: meeting and feeding Cameron Park Zoo’s elephant in the “backstage” area.
“When we first met her, she was able to move around, so we took her out to meet the elephants,” Cameron Park Zoo Society director Terri Cox said. “She did a painting with the elephants.”
From that experience came the idea of adopting an orphan elephant in Kenya and holding a sale to benefit Cameron Park Zoo’s herd.
“One of the toughest pieces of this is that the collection has so many emotional ties,” said Nathaniel Gay, a Waco Hilton employee. “I can’t walk through it without tearing up. I found a coffee mug I gave to her in first grade. It was a very hard discussion to even suggest to Mom that if you want to do some good, you might want to sell some of the collection. My mom thought about it a few weeks and agreed.”
The project of consolidating the collection and preparing for a charity sale has helped Brenda Gay keep her spirits up during a time that could be “heartbreaking and scary,” Nathaniel Gay said.
“We know we’re not promised tomorrow,” he said. “Mom seemed pretty depressed in the last few months realizing that she’s changing more, that feeling of mortality. But now that people have come to see her about this, it’s kind of resparked her. She’s super excited about tomorrow.”
