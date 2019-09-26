A worker installing a sign for the new Baylor Scott & White Sports and Orthopedic Center jumped from the bucket truck he was working from when it got wrapped in electrical lines Thursday morning, Waco fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said.

Power lines arced, causing large clouds of smoke and multiple power outages in the area along Interstate 35 near Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center around 10:30 a.m.

Kilgo said it was unclear how high the bucket was in the air when the man jumped, but he was not injured. The live power lines sent electrical currents down through the truck, causing the truck to catch fire.

“He was very lucky,” Kilgo said.

Oncor Energy officials had to pull the electrical lines out of the main breaker to ensure the lines were dead before crews could extinguish the fire.

Minor power outages were reported as a result of the power surge at the hospital, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. Hospital staff told police that services were not affected to the main building and some areas relied on generator power to function.

The four-story orthopedic center is under construction adjacent to the hospital, and is expected to be completed later this year.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

