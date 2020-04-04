Sports, school and social activities are all canceled this spring, but bluebonnet season marches on.
Early April is typically the peak of blooming for Texas’ state flower, and the roadsides are carpeted with them now. Look along Gholson Road to Lake Shore Drive and out Highway 84 West or Highway 6 toward Valley Mills and you will see a bumper crop spurred on by a wet spring.
The bluebonnet is a tough little flower, a perfect emblem for these tough times. It thrives in rocky, degraded, burnt-over or overgrazed soils where grass and other lush plants falter. Its seeds are covered with a rock-hard coating and can lie dormant in the soil for years, surviving fire and drought.
The plants sprout in the fall, hugging the ground through frosty winters, racing to be one of the first wildflowers to bloom and set seed in March and April before they die.
Along the way bluebonnets fix nitrogen into poor soils and serve as host plants to butterflies such as the northern cloudywing, gray hairstreak, Henry’s elfin and orange sulphur, according to wildflower.org, the website of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin.
They may also help support another beloved Texas wildflowers often seen mixed in with them. The roots of Indian paintbrushes are known to attach as “hemiparasites” to the roots of bluebonnets, as well as to grass roots, according to experts with the wildflower center.
In Texas, it is an annual rite of spring to take family pictures in fields of bluebonnets, but mind local and state restrictions on travel and distance. And though it is not illegal to pick bluebonnets, it is nice to leave them for others to enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.