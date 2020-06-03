Zoo donation

Brenda Gay, right, got a tour of the elephant exhibit Wednesday at Cameron Park Zoo after giving the zoo elephants a $5,000 check from the sale of her massive collection of elephant memorabilia. Gay, a 23-year Army veteran with a diagnosis of amyorophic lateral schlerosis, is splitting the proceeds between the zoo and research into the disease.

