Brenda Gay, right, got a tour of the elephant exhibit Wednesday at Cameron Park Zoo after giving the zoo elephants a $5,000 check from the sale of her massive collection of elephant memorabilia. Gay, a 23-year Army veteran with a diagnosis of amyorophic lateral schlerosis, is splitting the proceeds between the zoo and research into the disease.
Breaking
A helping hand for the herd: Elephant figurine collector donates $5,000 to Cameron Park Zoo
Most Popular
-
Update: Mother arrested in death of toddler found in trash bin
-
Two charged with shooting AK-47 at officer while fleeing East Waco shooting
-
Man, 27, accused of raping teen in Lacy Lakeview
-
Police: Mother arrested in death of boy, 2, after sending police on frantic search
-
Mike Copeland: Cinemark permit; L3Harris spending; Restaurant roundup; Creative Waco grants
EXCELLENT PRICES TREE SERVICE No job too big or small. Free estimates - Insured 254-339-5130 www.excellentpricestreeservice.com
Beat The Heat Leave The Mowing To Us! Friendly. Reliable. Convenient. FREE ESTIMATE monarchlawnservice.com (254)334-3299
"Since 1985" Free Estimates, Insured Call 254-848-RAIN (7246) 286 Lady Bird Rd. Waco, TX 76712
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.