A fiery Rx: Firefighters use prescribed burn to rebalance Lake Waco Wetland habitat

The Lake Waco Wetlands went up in flames Friday afternoon, but firefighters on the scene seemed to be calmly enjoying it. After all, it is not every day they get to set fires.
Firefighters from Texas A&M Forest Service and the Waco Fire Department were collaborating on a prescribed burn of 70 acres at the manmade marsh off Eichelberger Crossing Road, just upstream of Lake Waco.
Some sprayed a diesel-gasoline mixture from “drip cans,” while others defended the burn line with modified garden tools, with brush trucks full of water ready just in case.
The flames at first crawled sluggishly through stands of dead Johnson grass and head-high cocklebur stalks. Then the north wind gusted, and the fire crackled to life with a wave of heat and a swirling swarm of cinders.
“Be watching for any embers that might come over,” an official ordered as he guarded a gravel road and the woods behind it from the racing flames.
The goal was to maintain a healthy habitat at the city’s 180-acre wetland site, clearing weedy masses and fast-growing willow trees to favor native grasses and wildflowers.
“It’s ecological restoration,” said Bryan Collins, an official with the Forest Service’s McGregor regional office who served as “burn boss” for Friday’s burn.
“You’ll start seeing natural grass coming back in the next week or so. When you do a burn like this, it beats back nonnative species and also boosts the natives.”
Forest service firefighters cut an estimated 14,000 black willow trees at the wetlands last summer and left them on the ground in preparation for the burn.
Wetlands coordinator Nora Schell said the wetlands has had several controlled burns over its 20-year existence to keep willows and cattails from outcompeting other aquatic plants.
“Granted, it’s not going to kill them off completely, but we’re cutting them back so we can generate more aquatic plants here,” she said. “The more diverse the food source is, it's going to attract different types of animals.”
Friday’s burn did not affect the boardwalk area that most visitors use when observing nature at the wetlands, but Schell is hoping that section can be burned next year.
Burning carefully and regularly also removes the build-up of dry fuel that can lead to catastrophic wildfires, Collins said.
“That’s the premise of this,” he said. “Prescribed fire is good fire. We can control it.”
The value of regular burning to maintain the grassland habitats of Central Texas has been known since the days of Native Americans. In the war between grass and brush, a regime of regular fire tilts the playing field toward grass, while preserving larger trees.
But until recently the state forest service’s capacity for doing prescribed burns has been limited. Over the last decade, the agency has boosted its firefighting staff and prescribed burn certifications, and the program is expanding, Collins said.
“It takes a while to get this qualification,” he said. “This is my 20th year (as a firefighter), and I’m just now starting this. … I am adding fire to an environment to better our resource management, and you can’t do that with one or two years firefighting experience.”
The burn is based on a detailed plan that maps out the path of the fire and takes into account humidity, temperature, wind direction and wind speed.
“We try to pick units like today,” he said, noting that recent weather has left the ground slightly damp but not too wet. “We’ve been staring at the weather for the last 30 days to find one day that was going to be good.”
The Texas A&M Forest Service has been expanding its partnerships with local fire departments, including the Waco Fire Department, which last year joined the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System. Through that partnership, Waco firefighters can help fight wildfires in other parts of the state and build up their experience.
“It makes us better here locally, and it also allows us to help the state,” said Chris Ballew, a battalion commander who was at the scene Friday.
He recalled that a few days after he started with the Waco Fire Department in 1998, a wooded area near Cameron Park caught fire and put firefighters in an unfamiliar environment.
“We were running around,” Ballew said. “It’s just not what we do. It’s different fighting a wildland fire than going in a house. We want to train up on our weak spots.”
He said the wetlands burn is great experience for Waco firefighters.
Mary Leathers, a spokesperson for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said the the wetland prescribed burn gives firefighters a chance to study a wildfire, not just fight it.
“It’s an opportunity to watch how a fire moves,” Leathers said. “It’s a great outdoor classroom.”
