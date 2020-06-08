weather

Kayakers take off from the boat ramp at Brazos Park East as temperatures soar into the high 90s.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Waco residents will rub elbows with triple-digit heat Tuesday as summer heats up in Central Texas.

Monday’s official high was 96 degrees in Waco, and the forecast calls for 99 degrees on Tuesday, even as a cool front moves through during the day to knock the mid-June mercury back into the lower 90s the rest of the week.

The hottest day of the year so far was Saturday, when temperatures reached 97 degrees in Waco. Tuesday’s normal high is 91 degrees and the record is 102, set in 1911.

Year to date, the city has seen 26 inches of rainfall, about 10 inches above normal. June has been dry so far, but year-to-date, Waco has seen some 26 inches of rain, about 10 inches more than normal. The last measurable rainfall here came on May 27.

weather

A fisherman casts from his boat near Mouth Of The Bosque on Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 90s.
weather

Kayakers take off from the boat ramp at Brazos Park East as temperatures reach into the upper 90s.

