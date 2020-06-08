Waco residents will rub elbows with triple-digit heat Tuesday as summer heats up in Central Texas.
Monday’s official high was 96 degrees in Waco, and the forecast calls for 99 degrees on Tuesday, even as a cool front moves through during the day to knock the mid-June mercury back into the lower 90s the rest of the week.
The hottest day of the year so far was Saturday, when temperatures reached 97 degrees in Waco. Tuesday’s normal high is 91 degrees and the record is 102, set in 1911.
Year to date, the city has seen 26 inches of rainfall, about 10 inches above normal. June has been dry so far, but year-to-date, Waco has seen some 26 inches of rain, about 10 inches more than normal. The last measurable rainfall here came on May 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.