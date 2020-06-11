Nine cases of COVID-19 were reported in McLennan County on Thursday, the highest one-day total yet, as Texas continued to see the outbreak intensify and the national tally exceeded 2 million.
McLennan County has logged 150 cases since March 18, and now has 24 residents with active cases, including five who are hospitalized.
The previous daily high was March 20, when eight cases were reported. The death toll in the county remains at four, and 13,662 tests have been performed. The health district is monitoring 168 people with possible exposure.
Neighboring Bell County reported 32 new cases both Wednesday and Thursday, which is its highest daily increase. That county has had 528 residents test positive.
Waco-McLennan County Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine said health officials are beginning to see an upward trend in cases as the economy reopens. This week has already seen 21 cases in the county, with none related to each other, Craine said.
“We’re seeing a pattern begin to emerge,” she said. “It’s important to remember that even though we’re reopening Texas, COVID-19 has not been contained. It’s still circulating in our community, and the more you go back to regular activities, the more your COVID exposure increases.”
Craine said it is easy for “COVID fatigue” to set in, but it is important for people to continue to cover their faces, wash their hands and keep a distance of at least 6 feet from others in public.
The local Hawaiian Falls water park and the Coffee Shop Cafe in McGregor reported Thursday that they each had an employee test positive with the virus.
The McGregor cafe closed on its own initiative when a kitchen employee tested positive after having last worked there June 5, according to the business’ Facebook page.
Hawaiian Falls will remain open, though other employees who had close contact with the worker will be notified and asked to quarantine for 14 days, according to a city of Waco press release.
The employee, who was asymptomatic, did not have close contact with visitors and was wearing protective equipment at all times, Hawaiian Falls spokesperson David Alvey said.
He said the company screens all employees daily, including a temperature check.
Statewide, 81,583 cases had been reported as of Thursday, up by 1,826 since Wednesday, when a record 2,504 new cases were reported.
The state reported 35 new deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 1,920. Dallas County on Thursday reported a record 312 positive cases.
McLennan County continues to have one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 among populous counties in Texas, with 0.56 cases per 1,000 residents. Texas as a whole has a rate of 2.75 per 1,000, with higher rates in urban counties and some smaller counties with meatpacking plants.
The recent increase in daily new cases in McLennan County coincides with an increase in testing since the start of the month. Through Wednesday, this month has seen two days when 2% of tests conducted came back positive and two days when 1% of tests came back positive. The other six days saw positivity rates of less than 1%. Rolling 7-day averages have generally been back up to 1% positive after staying near zero through early May.
