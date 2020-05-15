The Waco Family Health Center has received a $980,839 federal grant for COVID-19 testing and related expenses, boosting recent public and private aid related to the coronavirus to more than slightly more than $3 million, but officials say more may be needed to recover from a drop in non-COVID-19 patients.
The most recent grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, announced earlier this month by Sen. John Cornyn's office, joins a $100,000 Episcopal Health Foundation grant and an earlier $1.9 million federal emergency grant for COVID-19 testing and related changes in service and operation.
Dale Barron, the center's chief advancement officer, said that while the emergency funding is welcome and necessary, the center is still suffering from lost revenue caused by a decline in patients since mid-March.
That drop came as center leaders advised patients with noncritical concerns to delay visits to give priority to COVID-19 testing and social distancing measures intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"We have been operating at a loss during this time," Barron said. "We asked people not to come in and we did that knowing it would significantly affect our income, but we felt it was the right thing to do."
The Family Health Center operates 15 sites in McLennan County with 550 employees and an annual budget of $66 million. Last year, it served 58,831 patients with about 75% of its revenue coming from patients. About a third of its patients have no insurance coverage, with Medicaid and Medicare covering about half of the center's clients and commercial insurance another 16%, Barron said.
To minimize the need for in-person visits and reduce the possibility of coronavirus transmission, the center has adopted measures including drive-up clinics, social distancing in reception rooms and encouraging telehealth visits for patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure or obesity.
The center also is working to expand a contactless pharmacy service that allows patients to have their medicine mailed to them or delivered rather than having to make an in-person pharmacy visit.
Dental care and other services are resuming, but dental staff and others who were not seeing patients in recent months saw their duties shift to include help with COVID-19 screenings and tests.
The emergency grants will help maintain center staffing and allow trials of pharmacy delivery, Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said during a press conference this week with city and county officials.
With the gradual relaxing of some coronavirus containment measures, the center's patient traffic is starting to pick up, but caution is still high.
"We're starting to see the number of patients increase, but that's going to take time and trust," Barron said.
