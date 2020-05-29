Two women were injured when an SUV crashed into a house along Bosque Boulevard on Friday morning, and a firefighter suffered a minor injury while working to free one of the women, who was pinned by the vehicle.
Police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Bosque and Brook Circle at about 9:45 Friday morning when an SUV traveling east on Bosque drove over a curb and into the home. A woman who was sitting outside on her front patio was struck and was pinned between the vehicle and the house, Waco fire Lt. Keith Guillory said.
Another woman who was inside the home also suffered injuries and was able to call 911, authorities said. As firefighters worked to free the trapped woman, one of the firefighters suffered a minor injury, Guillory said.
Both women were taken to a local hospital, but the status of their injuries was not immediately available.
Police reported the driver of the SUV did not appear to be injured. The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.
The SUV was removed from the home before city of Waco officials tagged the structure as unsafe for habitation because of structural damage, pending repairs.
