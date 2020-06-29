Two men died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend, bringing the number of McLennan County deaths to eight, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Monday afternoon.
A 53-year-old Latino man died Sunday, and an 89-year-old white man died Monday morning. Both were in the hospital at the time.
All eight deaths in McLennan County have been men.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, McLennan County had reported 744 total cases of COVID-19. At least 543 people are currently sick with the disease, and 17 are in the hospital.
