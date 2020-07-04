Two more McLennan County residents have died because of COVID-19, bringing the total to 11, local officials announced Saturday.

New local cases of the disease started increasing exponentially June 15, about three weeks ago, and seven of the county's 11 deaths have been announced since then, with five in this past week.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District confirmed 73 new cases Saturday afternoon, with the caveat that not all testing data was available because of the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Even with the incomplete count for Saturday, 939 new cases have been confirmed this past week, compared to 394 the week before and 145 the week before that.

Both of the residents whose deaths were announced Saturday were women, one a 62-year old Hispanic woman and one a 77-year-old African American woman, according to the health district. The first nine residents who died all were men.

Six of the local residents who have died of the disease were Hispanic, three were black and two were white, reflecting a disproportionate toll on people of color locally and nationwide. Three were in their 40s, one was in his 50s, four were in their 60s, one was in her 70s and two were in their 80s.

Of all residents who have tested positive, more than half have been Hispanic, while Hispanic residents make up about 27% of the county's population. Local officials have attributed that disparity to multiple factors, including many Hispanic residents holding essential jobs that require face-to-face contact, cultural emphasis on family gatherings and longstanding health disparities in communities of color.

At least 1,636 residents have tested positive for the disease since March, which includes 1,329 with active infections, 296 who have recovered and 11 who have died. As of Saturday, 37 COVID-19 patients were in local hospitals, including five on ventilators. Residents in their 20s continue to represent about a quarter of all cases, with all other age groups representing between 13% and 18% of the total.

Two of the 11 residents who have died of COVID-19 have been identified publicly.

Phillip Perry, 49, principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, was the first in the county to die of COVID-19 complications, on March 31.

A co-worker told the Tribune-Herald about how he had taken her under his wing when she started as an assistant principal in the district and how he "always had a way of letting you know he had your back." Another said he demonstrated through his actions, including his work outside the schools, how important it was to keep service to the students at the center of their work.

Taro Johnson, 61, died of COVID-19 complications in early April. His daughter told the Tribune-Herald he had worked at Sears for a quarter-century. An avid photographer, he was often seen with a camera around his neck, and enjoyed grilling in his free time. Johnson was one of the first volunteers to support Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry in its early days 11 years ago, and he continued to volunteer there right up until he fell ill. He also was director of the Overcomers Group at Hood Street Church of Christ.

