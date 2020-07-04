Two more McLennan County residents have died because of COVID-19, bringing the total to 11, local officials announced Saturday.
New local cases of the disease started increasing exponentially June 15, about three weeks ago, and seven of the county's 11 deaths have been announced since then, with five in this past week.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District confirmed 73 new cases Saturday afternoon, with the caveat that not all testing data was available because of the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Even with the incomplete count for Saturday, 939 new cases have been confirmed this past week, compared to 394 the week before and 145 the week before that.
Both of the residents whose deaths were announced Saturday were women, one a 62-year old Hispanic woman and one a 77-year-old African American woman, according to the health district. The first nine residents who died all were men.
Six of the local residents who have died of the disease were Hispanic, three were black and two were white, reflecting a disproportionate toll on people of color locally and nationwide. Three were in their 40s, one was in his 50s, four were in their 60s, one was in her 70s and two were in their 80s.
Of all residents who have tested positive, more than half have been Hispanic, while Hispanic residents make up about 27% of the county's population. Local officials have attributed that disparity to multiple factors, including many Hispanic residents holding essential jobs that require face-to-face contact, cultural emphasis on family gatherings and longstanding health disparities in communities of color.
At least 1,636 residents have tested positive for the disease since March, which includes 1,329 with active infections, 296 who have recovered and 11 who have died. As of Saturday, 37 COVID-19 patients were in local hospitals, including five on ventilators. Residents in their 20s continue to represent about a quarter of all cases, with all other age groups representing between 13% and 18% of the total.
Two of the 11 residents who have died of COVID-19 have been identified publicly.
Phillip Perry, 49, principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, was the first in the county to die of COVID-19 complications, on March 31.
A co-worker told the Tribune-Herald about how he had taken her under his wing when she started as an assistant principal in the district and how he "always had a way of letting you know he had your back." Another said he demonstrated through his actions, including his work outside the schools, how important it was to keep service to the students at the center of their work.
Taro Johnson, 61, died of COVID-19 complications in early April. His daughter told the Tribune-Herald he had worked at Sears for a quarter-century. An avid photographer, he was often seen with a camera around his neck, and enjoyed grilling in his free time. Johnson was one of the first volunteers to support Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry in its early days 11 years ago, and he continued to volunteer there right up until he fell ill. He also was director of the Overcomers Group at Hood Street Church of Christ.
5 tips for wearing face masks in hot weather
Choose your material
Wearing a mask can be hot and make breathing feel more difficult. With that in mind, you’ll want to make sure your mask is reasonably breathable to help both increase comfort and decrease the impulse to touch the mask to adjust it — which is a big no-no when out and about.
“You want a breathable fabric,” says Nicole Jochym, a third-year medical student at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University who works with the Sew Face Masks Philadelphia organization. Her recommendation: Using a mask that is made from 100% cotton. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, good options include woven cotton sheets and T-shirt fabric.
While cotton isn’t moisture-wicking, she says, it’s more breathable than synthetic fabrics like polyester, and it could make masks more comfortable in the heat. Avoid filters, Jochym adds, because they are often made from synthetic materials, and can make masks hotter and harder to breathe through.
Check the fit
Your mask should be somewhat snug on your face, but you don’t want it to be so tight that it’s uncomfortable or difficult to breathe through. To solve that issue, says Carrie L. Kovarik, an associate professor of dermatology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, try out different masks, or use one that has adjustable ties.
“A tie mask probably would be better. Elastic straps can be irritating behind the ear,” she says. “Don’t put it on so tight that you can’t breathe.”
Jochym seconds that, saying that Sew Face Masks Philadelphia encourages using ties because they are adjustable. “Every face shape is different,” she adds; ties have the potential for a better, more comfortable fit.
Bring extras
Cloth masks, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has noted, should not be worn when they become damp or wet, which could cause issues in the summer, when we’re all sweating more heavily. Because cotton masks will absorb sweat when you wear them, Jochym says, it is important to have several clean ones available to use.
“In Philadelphia’s hot and humid summers, it could be difficult to get around with just one,” she says. “You have to be able to switch it out as it gets damp on the inside.”
Kovarik adds that health-care workers are often advised to take a 15-minute break from wearing their mask every two hours to give their skin time to air out, which could mean using several masks per day. If you plan to swap your mask, she says, do it at home, or if that is not possible, in an area without other people. “You don’t want to take it off in the middle of everything,” she says.
And always follow proper mask removal techniques, including washing your hands and not touching the front of the mask.
Limit how long you wear one
If hot weather makes wearing a mask uncomfortable, try to limit the amount of time you need to wear one. Masks, the CDC says, should be worn in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
“Think about when wearing a mask is necessary, and not wearing one when it is not needed,” Kovarik says. You may not need one when driving alone in your car, or sitting solo on your porch — as long as you are maintaining proper social distancing.
To help keep your mask time to a minimum, Jochym says, try planning effective routes to your destination, or plan your trips around the number of masks that you have available. And do not wear your mask off your nose when out in public.
Take care of your skin
Hot summer weather can cause moisture to build up under a mask, which can irritate your skin (similar to a diaper rash) Kovarik says. That problem, however, may be less common for people wearing cloth masks compared to health-care workers wearing less-breathable surgical or N95 masks.
“In hot weather, you will have a lot of moisture under there, and the skin can break down a little more,” she says. “Moisture from breath or heat builds up, and you can get a rash.”
If your skin does become irritated due to using a mask, Kovarik recommends using a noncomedogenic (non-pore-blocking) moisturizer — and avoid products like petroleum jelly. Apply your preferred salve after wearing a mask to help repair skin.
Additionally, Kovarik recommends not wearing makeup under a mask, as it could further clog your pores.
