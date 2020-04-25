One person died and one person was in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash involving a car and a semi on Friday night, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police responded at about 8:30 p.m. to the crash near Idylwood Lane and East Loop 340. One person involved was dead when police arrived, and another was trapped in the sedan, Bynum said.

The driver of the semi fled on foot and has not yet been found, he said.

Waco firefighters worked to free the person trapped in the sedan for almost an hour, Bynum said. The person was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition, he said.

Identities of the people involved are being withheld pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments