Lawson Sadler, a senior University Scholar at Baylor University from San Antonio, has been selected as one of 46 American university students to receive the prestigious 2020 Marshall Scholarship.
Marshall Scholarships finance up to 50 young Americans to study for a degree at a United Kingdom institution in any field of study.
Through the one-year Marshall Scholarship, Sadler will study for a master’s degree in migration and global development at the University of Sussex, where she will research comparative U.S.-U.K. immigration policy.
After completing her degree, she plans to return to the U.S. to attend law school and pursue a career in public interest law and public service.
At Baylor, Sadler is involved in numerous academic and extracurricular activities, including serving as a peer tutor with Baylor’s academic support programs; a leader with the Baylor High School Project, a service organization that pairs students to serve as mentors and tutors in Waco ISD classrooms; and a peer ambassador with Baylor’s Center for Global Engagement, developing friendships with international students attending Baylor.
Marco Franco, a doctoral candidate in environmental science at Baylor University, has been awarded the 2020 Colgate-Palmolive Award for Student Research Training in Alternative Methods.
The award is designed to enhance graduate student research training using in vitro methods or alternative techniques to replace the use of animals in toxicological research.
Franco’s research is on the development and integration of in vitro methods with whole-animal systems in order to expand the applicability of in vitro toxicity testing. This will allow him to evaluate the effects of environmental contaminants on aquatic organisms.
Franco conducts his graduate research with faculty in Baylor’s department of environmental science, which trains students in both the social and scientific dimensions of environmental issues.
