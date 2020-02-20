Applause
Mission Waco Mission World recognized several honorees of the year at its annual banquet Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center.
Volunteer honors went to: Kathy Chastain, The Clothesline and Voucher Center; Gail Blanpied, Meyer Center and social services; David Cherry, legal advice; Todd Hardcastle, maintenance; Mike Dermody, The Ark Apartments; Carmen Rosser, Meyer Center Health Clinic; Deanna Lashley, after-school children’s program; Cindy Julian and her therapy pets; and Japh Learn, youth robotics program.
Church of the year: Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church.
Business of the year: DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen.
Philanthropist: Shane Turner.
The guest speaker for the banquet was Dr. Brian Fikkert, professor of economics and community development at Covenant College in Georgia.
Baylor University online graduate programs that lead to a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) in leadership and innovation moved up in the U.S. News 2020 Best Online Programs rankings released in January.
The online MBA in Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business made the largest jump in the U.S. News rankings, moving up 26 places to rank No. 47 overall among best online MBA programs.
The program also is No. 14 among best online general management MBA programs for students to gain a well-rounded business education with a concentration in management. Baylor’s online MBA also offers concentrations in cybersecurity, executive communication and marketing.
The online Master of Science in Nursing in Baylor’s Louise Herrington School of Nursing is in the top 25% nationally, moving up to No. 41 among best online master’s in nursing programs.
In addition, the Louise Herrington School of Nursing’s online MSN in leadership and innovation is ranked at No. 8 nationally among best online master’s in nursing administration programs. The school also offers online Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs in executive nurse leadership, family nurse practitioner, neonatal nurse practitioner, nurse-midwifery and pediatric nurse practitioner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.