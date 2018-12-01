Pitching in
Caritas of Waco recently acquired a new Doosan forklift, which was funded in part by a grant from the Waco Foundation and also from funds from the Grainger Foundation.
As one of the largest providers of food pantry services in the Central Texas Food Bank coverage area, Caritas receives large shipments of food (and non-food) products daily. In 2017, Caritas received 10.7 million pounds of food from all sources; on average, this is approximately 45,000 pounds each workday.
Caritas in 2017 distributed 4.2 million pounds of food through its pantry and served more than 91,000 people — this is approximately 17,000 pounds each day going to Caritas clients.
In addition to food, Caritas also operates the “gifts-in-kind” program in conjunction with the Waco Walmart Return Center through which Caritas receives and distributes merchandise to other nonprofit organizations.
In 2017, Caritas received and distributed 1.9 million pounds of such merchandise to approximately 125 nonprofit agencies in the Waco area and beyond. Forklifts are used for movement of these items as well.
The University High School soccer and JROTC programs are sponsoring the 10th anniversary of their “Make a Wish Come True” benefit for students.
Representatives from Bell’s Hill, Kendrick, South Waco, Alta Vista, Cesar Chavez and University High will read the papers and submit 40 essays based on the needs of the child and family. Essays will be submitted to University High representatives for review.
Those interested in sponsoring a child should contact either Mike Chapman at michael.chapman@wacoisd.org or 254-744-4533, or Leonard Montelongo Jr. at leonard.montelongo@wacoisd.org or 254-498-3944.