Lights, cameras, Christmas: Holiday displays catch local, national attention
Yet another light-festooned residence in Greater Waco has captured the fancy of the “Great Christmas Light Fight,” a seasonal favorite on ABC, Channel 25, that will air from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday local time.
Waco attorney Roger Schmidt and his wife, Lana, have created a holiday tradition with their sprawling, drive-through ode to the season at 20 Oak Creek Circle, one of several luminous local hotspots captured by Tribune-Herald photographers for this week’s Heart of Texas page.
The network took notice of the Schmidts’ masterpiece — it would be difficult not to, say fans of the roiling sea of light, whimsy and Christmas-themed characters — and dispatched a film crew to the locale in November 2017.
The Schmidts are competing with a handful of other displays around the country, and the “Light Fight” crew will announce the winner Monday evening. Roger Schmidt, bound for West Texas on Friday for a hunting trip with high school buddies from Minnesota, said by cell phone he’s pumped about the unveiling. He said a confidentiality agreement as long as his arm prevents him from discussing results, but he expressed confidence.
A show host, Nayak Tunia, reportedly expressed amazement at Lana’s creativity and artistry in producing characters from paint and plywood, said Schmidt, whose display includes a venue for donating to the Fuzzy Friends Rescue cause. Other Fuzzy Friends benefactors and friends of the Schmidts, Clifton and Betsy Robinson, will host a “watch” party in their home Monday evening, and Roger Schmidt said he was told to expect 25 to 30 guests.
Schmidt, an attorney, Baylor University law professor and former legal representative for the Waco-based Curves International fitness chain, was headed to his 1,100 acre game ranch near San Angelo when a reporter caught up with him Friday.
He laughed when asked how he would spend the $50,000 grand prize, and a traveling companion, Terry Johnson of Minneapolis, chimed in with the answer.
“Paying the light bill,” Johnson said. He added that the frozen ‘burbs of Minnesota do Christmas right, and light displays sparkle in abundance.
“But I’ve never seen anything like this,” Johnson said of Schmidt’s spread. “It has to be seen to be believed.”
Highlights include characters from the movie “Frozen,” as well as a telling of the 12 days of Christmas in shadow-box style.
“My wife made them all using three-quarter-inch plywood, and applied the paint,” he said.
Also on display is a life-size sleigh of reindeer crashing into an old-timey outhouse, emerging from the wreckage with dazed looks on their collective mugs. The caption reads: “Dammit, Rudolph, we said the Schmidt house.’”
“We get hundreds of cars a night coming through the place during the holidays,” said Schmidt. “Three questions we always get asked: ‘What is your light bill?’ ‘How long does it take to put it up?’ ‘Where do you store the stuff?’” He said the Schmidts do not even ponder the wattage. As his wife said to a show host: “If you have to look at it, you can’t pay it.”
Assembling the 3-acre display began this year in August, about the same time the Schmidts began stocking up on candy canes to pass out to visitors.
“We gave away more than 6,000 last year, and have 3,000 in the house now,” said Schmidt. “We’ve bought out all the CVS and Walgreens stores.”
The Schmidts have a tough act to follow.
Last year, Alice and Epifanio Tristan’s home at Colcord Avenue and 27th Street, near the old Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center complex, won the nationwide competition associated with “Great Christmas Light Fight.”
The award-winning display remains in place this holiday season.
Alice Tristan, interviewed last year by the Tribune-Herald, said she never thought her humble abode stood a chance against the fine homes and the carefully orchestrated displays they featured.
“They gave me 31 days to do what I usually do in two and a half months, and when I saw the big mansions with all of their professional displays, I thought there was no way I could compete with that,” Tristan said.
She did more than compete, she won: $50,000.