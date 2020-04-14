Waco’s Street Department has been taking advantage of light traffic to work on roads that would normally be too busy to repair on such a tight schedule.
Crews are repairing drainage issues from last week’s rain and striping for bike lanes on roadways in downtown while preparing for bigger projects, like the conversion of Washington Avenue to a two-way street. Public Works Capital Improvement Program Manager Jim Reed said on top of the convenience of emptier roads, crews are safer.
“It does make it a lot safer for them,” Reed said. “They’re not having to deal with as many cars, and those traveling, you don’t have to worry about walkers in the area. It has made it a more convenient time, not just for the safety of our workers but the citizens to be impacted by the amount of work we have to do in the public right-of-way.”
The only downside is that the unusual conditions make it more difficult to conduct traffic counts and model traffic conditions.
“We’re not seeing near as much traffic,” Reed said.
The 30 workers in the streets division who were considered essential personnel under emergency orders have a lot on their plate. Sudden, heavy rainfall two weeks ago created some drainage issues that have since been fixed. Last week, city crews removed a streetlight at Ninth and Washington intersection to prepare for the conversion to two-way traffic.
The city will begin advertising the project, estimated to cost $4.5 million, for bids soon. Reed said plans for the project required some final tweaks, including closing a driveway at the McLennan County Courthouse to create a safer pedestrian crossing between Fifth and Sixth Street. Reed said he expects the project to move forward in June.
“There were some additional spots where we had pedestrian movement we didn’t plan for, where we incorporated additional elements into the package,” Reed said.
In the meantime, the city was able to work on portions of the beleaguered Bosque Boulevard near Lake Air Drive. The road will still need more extensive work from Valley Mills to New Road in the future.
“We’ve had citizens complain that Bosque is in poor shape, we’ve had it radared in our pavement management program,” Reed said. “The type of maintenance we needed to get done kind of fills in until we’re able to treat it with a larger effort, which includes not only pavement but utility work as well.”
Parts of the road are experiencing base failure, which happens when pavement deteriorates, usually because of moisture, and begins to sink and shift. Over time, the condition can lead to a major failure.
“That’s a substantial roadway, it’s an arterial type road that carries a lot of traffic every day,” Reed said. “They were able to get out there and do that work and not be impacted by any concerns or problems with traffic.”
Missouri Petroleum is under contract to apply a surface treatment to Webster Avenue from 6th to 8th Street, near Magnolia at the Silos. Reed said it’s unlikely the area will ever see such reduced foot and car traffic again.
“It’s a perfect time for that treatment, get in, get out,” Reed said.
Another $2.5 million preservation package to treat pavement in various areas, like China Spring and downtown, will take six to eight months to complete. Missouri Petroleum will handle the surface treatment and local contractor Texas Materials will perform repairs.
The city awarded another $600,000 preservation package contract to Knife River to address roughly three center-line miles of roadway in district one.
“Those roads are in bad shape,” Reed said. “Seal coat is sort of that last effort before you go into a more expensive effort.”
The traffic operations department is striping bike lanes along 18th Street from Columbus to just before Interstate 35. Temporary painted lines mark where the permanent bike lanes will reside.
“Once we feel comfortable that we can get out there and take care of it in a short amount of time, they’ll be putting final striping into place,” Reed said. “We have a few that we see still trying to use 18th Street, and we’d like to make it a safer route to travel.”
