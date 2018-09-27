A Waco woman who shot a former college student in the face in a 2016 drive-by shooting was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday.
As 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother announced his sentence for Tyjuana Chante Curry, a dozen of her friends and family members disrupted the court with an emotional outburst. Curry's daughter, who fell to the floor twice, was helped from the courtroom.
Courthouse deputies cleared the courtroom and the group's cries could be heard throughout the courthouse. After the group left, deputies were stationed outside Strother's courtroom to increase security for the judge.
Curry, 38, changed her plea to guilty three days into her trial and asked the judge to assess her punishment. Strother excused the jury Wednesday afternoon, but two jurors returned Thursday to watch the end of the proceedings.
Curry, a restaurant worker, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the February 2016 drive-by shooting in which she shot former Texas State Technical College student Demarcus Tremayne Simon in the face because she was angry that Simon punched her son earlier in the day.
Aggravated assault typically is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. But a drive-by shooting from car to car with serious bodily injury is elevated to a first-degree felony.
Curry, who had not previously been arrested, faced a range of punishment from deferred adjudication probation to five to 99 years or up to life in prison. She rejected a plea offer from prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Gina Long for 12 years in prison before her trial started and one of 40 years in prison on Wednesday.
The prosecutors asked Strother Thursday morning to give Curry a life prison term, or in the alternative, a term of at least 40 years. While Curry's attorney, Sam Martinez did not ask the judge to grant her deferred probation, he asked for a term on the low end of the range, telling the judge he trusted him to make the appropriate decision.
Curry must serve at least 17 1/2 years in prison before she can seek parole.
In punishment phase testimony Wednesday, Waco police Detective Charles Conner said text messages from Curry's son, Daquan Curry, solidified the case against his mother. Conner said Curry texted a girlfriend early on the morning of the incident that his mother shot someone.
Conner said Daquan Curry initially lied about his mother's involvement, but told him later that his mother shot Simon to avenge the beating Simon gave him earlier in the day.
Simon, of Crockett, testified he was 19 and studying auto paint and body at Texas State Technical College two years ago. It was Super Bowl Sunday and his cousin and a friend were at his apartment when two girls they knew dropped by.
Curious how the girls got there, Curry’s younger cousin went outside and found DaQuan Curry had driven them over. Simon's cousin got into an altercation with Curry and Simon said he went outside to see what was happening. He said he thought the situation was over when Curry said he would leave.
Instead, Curry followed Simon and refused to answer his questions, so Simon ended up punching him three or four times, he said.
Simon said he noticed later he had a lot of missed calls on his phone. He called the number back and it was a woman complaining that he assaulted her brother and saying they wanted to meet to fight again and settle the score.
Simon, his cousin and friend drove through East Waco looking for the other group. Later, while on Dallas Street, a silver Chevrolet Impala pulled alongside his car and he was shot in the face.
The bullet struck Simon in the nose, shattered his right jaw and lodged near his spine. He has nerve damage on the right side of his face, he said.