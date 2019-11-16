Dominic Braus wasn't even supposed to be working on the 59-foot Aggie bonfire when it collapsed in the chilly, early-morning hours 20 years ago.
Braus was an 18-year-old freshman member of the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets and his assigned shift working on the multi-tiered, wedding cake-style design that had grown to more than 5,000 logs had ended at midnight.
His studies, corps duties and other responsibilities kept him from getting to the stack site until about 11 p.m. on Nov. 18, 1999. So Braus stuck around and hastily scrambled up the stack to the third level at the midnight shift change, climbing onto a crude rope swing that was attached to the top of the stack's center pole.
It was his job to swing back and forth within his assigned quadrant and wire the top of the logs together as they were dropped in place by a crane. Braus had been working for about 2½ hours when heard a sound that still haunts him two decades later. It was a sound he will never forget.
"The first thing I remember was hearing a big, loud crack and then there was a bit of a sway, a bit of motion," Braus said. "And that's when I first thought that something was really wrong. Time kind of stood still for just a moment, and all of a sudden it came crashing down."
Braus' Aggie spirit unwittingly cast him into a disastrous role in one of the darkest tragedies in Texas A&M history.
Fifty-eight students and former students were working on the stack when it collapsed at 2:42 a.m. Twelve were killed and 27, including Braus, were injured.
Braus' right arm was almost severed, he suffered a concussion, bruised lungs and a dislocated foot. He underwent three surgeries and spent a week in the hospital. He has permanent injuries in his bicep, but in the wake of the horrific event, he also has grappled with post-traumatic stress disorder, nightmares, sleepless nights, depression, alcohol abuse and what is known as survivor's guilt.
Over the past two decades, Braus has been reticent to talk about the bonfire collapse and says that only recently has he felt comfortable enough to discuss it. Even now, Braus, an attorney in Waco, visibly shuts down, he becomes emotional and his tone more somber as he relates what he has been through.
His wife didn't learn about his involvement in the bonfire collapse until months after they had been dating. Braus met her in 2004 while she was an A&M student and he was a 2003 graduate working at a bank inside a College Station Kroger store.
His favorite law school professor at Baylor University didn't learn about it until his demanding practice court class studied one of the lawsuits spawned by the incident as part of its syllabus.
Braus' young daughter and son know only that "Daddy has a boo boo arm."
"I just didn't talk about it. I never talked about it. I would avoid it if people brought it up. I don't volunteer it and I just kind of try to pretend it didn't happen," Braus said. "I feel kind of weird talking about it. I think it has helped me to talk about it, but I feel like I am talking about it emotionlessly, like it happened to somebody else. It's starting to feel like maybe I overcorrected."
Sabrina Braus, his wife of 13 years, said she had no idea he was injured in the stack collapse until several months after they had been dating. They were driving home in February 2005 after Sabrina had gotten off work and they drove by the bonfire memorial on their way to her apartment. Braus asked her to pull over.
"He got out of the car and walked over there. It was pretty late," she said. "I was working as a bartender then and it was about 2:30 in the morning. It was real cold and I wasn't dressed for being outside, so I could see him walking ahead. He went right to the middle of the memorial, where there is a sculpture of the hard hats they were wearing, and he just hit his knees. He looked like he was praying.
"It was kind of jarring because at the time, I didn't know he was part of the bonfire collapse. He is kind of a stoic sort of person. He would laugh, but he wasn't terribly emotional. So I just saw him weeping. He was weeping. I walked over and put my hand on his shoulder and didn't say anything. I just let him have his moment," she said.
When they got to the apartment, Braus took off his shirt so she could see the scar that almost encircles his right arm and shoulder area.
"I just thought, 'Oh, good Lord,'" Sabrina said.
Braus didn't know much about Texas A&M and all its rich traditions when he applied to go there. When he was growing up in rural Hallettsville in Lavaca County, all his friends were either Aggie or Longhorn fans, he said. His family lived in a historic house with no air conditioning, so Braus was most looking forward to living in a dorm that was cool, he said.
By the time he applied for housing at A&M, all the air-conditioned dorms were full. But he learned that if he joined the Corps of Cadets, he could live in air-conditioned comfort.
"I didn't know a thing about A&M when I started, nothing," he said. "Nothing about the bonfire, the traditions, nothing. But I quickly grew to love it. I bought in. I was all in. I bled maroon."
Braus became part of the L-1 Rebels, a segment of the corps that worked on the bonfire. His group designed their own hard hats, called "pots," that students wore while working on the stack. Someone recovered his pot after the collapse and gave it to him at the hospital. Braus still has it.
After Braus heard the center pole crack, he quickly tried to determine what to do. There was a boom from one of the cranes about 6 feet away from him and he remembers thinking he could reach over and grab it. The stack began to sway and fell before he could execute his plan.
"Instinctively, I just pushed backward from the stack with my legs and said, 'Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place my trust in Thee.' It is something I learned as a kid and I say it from time to time. I remember saying it again as I was falling and then everything was just black.
"I was laying there in the darkness, I had no senses of anything about me. I couldn't hear anything, I couldn't see anything, I couldn't feel anything. All I could do was have a conversation with myself in my head. I kept telling myself to breathe in, breathe out, breath in, breath out. That was the only thing I had any awareness of. And at some point, the darkness kind of lifted and I regained some vision, and slowly I could hear the sounds of people screaming start to drift in and reach my ears. I have no idea how long it had been at that point."
Braus feared that his neck and back were broken and that he was paralyzed. He was hanging upside down about 25 feet up on the stack. He couldn't move his feet because they were pinned beneath a log. He was able to free them and then slowly slid down the stack of logs on his back until he reached the ground.
He knew his arm was badly injured but said he couldn't muster the courage to look at it. While the bones were intact, all the soft tissue from his shoulder to his bicep had been torn away and his arm almost was severed.
Someone came over to him, acknowledged he needed medical treatment and told him to hang on, help was coming. He lay there for some time before he began to shiver. He thought he was going into shock, so he called out again.
"I didn't want to take someone away from helping someone else who needed more help than I did," he said.
He was taken to a hospital in College Station, where medical technicians started cutting away his clothing so he could be treated. He remembers asking them not to cut off his boots, but he said they did anyway.
The emotional aftermath lasted far longer than his physical injuries. He was diagnosed with PTSD, depression and lapsed into alcohol abuse. University officials and his professors were sympathetic, he said, and he sought counseling and kept it together well enough to graduate with an agriculture business degree.
Braus said he was one of the "good Ags" who never would have considered suing the university or anyone else for his injuries. However, after promises of a victims' fund did not materialize and with the two-year statute of limitations to file suit ticking, Braus said he reluctantly became one of the last of a number of plaintiffs to file suit.
"Good Ags will never sue. That is what they told me," Braus said. "Everyone was of the opinion that I should not have sued, so that caused a lot of friction. A lot of people did not approve of that, and I was of that opinion for two years. I would have been the first person to call someone out for doing that, really, right up until the time I decided to do it. I still wasn't whole, I hadn't even scratched the surface of getting better until long after that, and I felt like I had to join the suit."
Fort Worth attorney Darrell Keith, who represented Braus in the bonfire lawsuit along with a dozen more plaintiffs, said he settled the lawsuits for his clients for $8 million, not including the amounts paid by a construction company and a crane company, which were confidential. Because A&M is a public school, there is a cap on the amount of damages it was liable for, Keith said. If not for the cap, the settlements likely would have been more than $100 million, he said.
Keith said he thinks Braus' emotional trauma was exacerbated by the abuse he took from other Aggies for filing the suit and the fact that the settlements were reached in stages, the last of which was not reached until 15 years later.
"They are fond to say that Aggies take care of themselves unless it is an Aggie suing A&M, and then they don't take care of each other and that is unfortunate," Keith said.
Despite the discouraging response for joining the litigation, it was his exposure to Keith and dealing with the lawsuit that made Braus decide to go to law school and become a personal injury attorney.
"He is a very bright young man and made an excellent witness in the case in describing what was involved in the construction of the bonfire and its collapse and those horrific events surrounding that terrible event," Keith said. "He was a great client. He was one of the smartest clients I have ever represented. I am honored that he thought I had given him at least some inspiration to go to law school."
Sabrina Braus said her husband "bleeds maroon" and the criticism hurt him before the suit changed the course of his life.
"That is the reason he decided to go into law," she said. "He wants to help people who have been injured. I think that having to deal with that for as long as he did kept him from being able to close that chapter. The litigation killed him. He bleeds maroon. He is an Aggie through and through, and to have to go through something like that definitely wore on him.
"Part of me thinks we would still live in College Station if it weren't for that. But it is hard when you live in a place where if you sue, you are disloyal. But honestly, they needed help and there was no medical fund. That is a hard thing to explain to people. He didn't get rich for it. It barely covered all the medical bills. But people don't understand that."
Or as Braus simply puts it, "I help folks who get hurt."
Braus, who was a member of the Parsons Mounted Cavalry, a group that fires the Aggie cannon after touchdowns at Kyle Field, works for the Carlson Law Firm in Waco. He was named the 2018 Outstanding Young Lawyer of McLennan County by the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association.
Baylor Law School professor Jim Wren, whose notorious practice court grillings test the mettle of even the brashest would-be lawyers, said he is proud of the attorney and person Braus has become.
"You talk about a solid guy and a thoughtful guy. He is that," Wren said. "I would fully expect that was a very traumatic experience, but one he didn't talk about. My sense was that he was very private about it. But he is tough.That is what you have got to be, and he exudes toughness. Not toughness in a bravado sort of way, but in a quiet, resilient sort of way.”
Sabrina Braus said her husband has returned to the bonfire memorial only one other time. It was during the day so he could see it better.
"He definitely has the spirit of an Aggie, that is for sure," she said. "He turned a situation that was horrifying and tragic into something where he is paying forward his gift of survival. He is definitely a fighter in every sense of the word, even in his profession. He is a phoenix in this house for sure."
A&M President Michael K. Young said in a statement the campus bonfire memorial is a reminder of the "incredible Aggie spirit."
"What happened is a part of our history and will not be forgotten," Young said in the statement. "The tragedy also reminds us of the resiliency of the Aggie family: those who created a beautiful memorial spontaneously at the site that day; those who left their Aggie rings at the base of a nearby flag pole in tribute; the scores of emergency responders who answered the difficult call."
