Some McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College students will return to their campuses in upcoming weeks as school administrators work to accommodate required hands-on training requirements with new coronavirus control measures of social distancing and sanitizing.
Students at both colleges have been completing their spring semester online since mid-March after concerns about coronavirus spread caused administrators to cancel in-person classes and activities.
The return begins Monday for TSTC students in 26 degree plans in which hands-on training and instruction are a required part of their degree plan or certification. Programs affected include aviation and automotive technologies, biomedical technology, culinary arts, plumbing and pipe fitting technologies and cybersecurity.
Similar plans are in the works at McLennan Community College, where administrators hope to allow students in the school's workforce education and health services sequences who need hands-on training for their degrees to do so by June. The college also intends to reopen its Child Development Center by May 18.
Fred Hills, MCC vice president for instruction, said students' face-to-face training would be reconfigured for smaller group sizes and distancing between students and instructors, as well as other campus protocols such as sanitization.
Health professions degree candidates may find their required clinicals and on-site experience delayed into the fall due to current hospital staffing restrictions and operations changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Ascension Providence will not allow any student clinicals until August, while Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center is only taking associate's degree nursing students, Hills said.
Other workforce programs facing a challenge in lining up interns and on-the-job experience include the college's new hospitality management program and the paramedicine program, which requires student time in ambulances.
The college's child development center, which provides instruction and oversight for approximately 40 children, had closed in mid-March after running out of supplies in the early days of the coronavirus shutdown, Hills said. Now resupplied and under recommended guidelines for personal spacing, building access and sanitation, the center should be back in operation by the middle of the month, he said.
MCC officials also are working on restarting individual horse riding lessons at Highlander Ranch this month, while reconfiguring the school's annual Kids Camp to allow in-person attendance on a limited scale. Continuing education and corporate training offerings will continue to be offered online.
MCC's regular summer and minimester classes will be held online with plans underway to restart in-person classes this fall with a return to online instruction if needed.
Baylor University's summer courses will be conducted online with camps and on-campus events canceled through June. Baylor libraries and the Martin Museum of Art are closed through June 1.
Administrators will begin phasing in on-campus critical operations and services in June, followed by administration and business operations and support services with a return of students and faculty members near the beginning of the fall semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.