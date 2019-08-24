A whiteboard covers much of one wall in Jeremy Everett's downtown Waco office with some 30 speaking engagements, cities and audiences contained in a large grid.
It is a handy way to sum up much of Everett's work these days as executive director of the Texas Hunger Initiative: detailing the widespread problem of hunger with the variety of people and groups needed to help curb it.
Last week, the latest method in Everett's message arrived in his book "I Was Hungry: Cultivating Common Ground to End an American Crisis," published by Brazos Press. The book draws on a lifetime of experiences, both in seeing poverty and hunger firsthand in neighborhoods across Texas and in coalitions and partnerships created to feed hungry people.
For Everett, 43, it is an extension of a calling the San Antonio native felt as a Baylor University Truett Seminary student and a central pillar of his Christian faith. His book's title comes from Jesus's parable in Matthew Chapter 25 where he warns his listeners that eternal reward would not be given to those with the right theology or dedication to keeping rules, but those who care for the poor, the hungry, the neglected.
"Jesus identifies with the poor as his family," Everett said. "We don't have a choice. This is core — not an add-on for extra credit."
Hunger, or food insecurity, rarely is a stand-alone issue for those who experience it, frequently tangled with problems of poverty, inadequate health care, underemployment, lack of dependable transportation, underperforming schools, lack of affordable housing and more.
For many American families, food is what suffers when finances cause hard decisions, Everett said. Buy food rather than pay rent and you could lose your home. Buy food rather than make your car payment and you could have your car repossessed.
"People who are hungry are holding all these tensions," he said.
These varied problems also make solving hunger a complex issue and one often requiring coalitions — individuals, faith groups, corporations and government on multiple levels — to address.
With some 40 million Americans living in some level of food insecurity, ranging from health affected by undereating to meals missed on a regular basis, hunger is a major national problem, but one with solutions.
"I Was Hungry" shows the perspective of a life rich in hands-on experiences. Helping Hurricane Katrina refugees with special needs in San Antonio, far from their home and family. Working on sustainable ways to address world hunger at the World Hunger Relief, Inc. farm in Waco. Running a coffeehouse and community center in a gang-populated San Antonio neighborhood. Living next to the hard-working parents of eight children in San Antonio, only to see the mother die unexpectedly from an untreated ear infection. Living in a Waco neighborhood where drug dealers and prostitutes operated openly.
The latter was on North 15th Street, a neighborhood that Mission Waco slowly brought back to stability. Jimmy Dorrell, Mission Waco founder, remembers those days and sees how they shaped Everett, a former Mission Waco employee, in an approach that requires relationship-building, a broad view of issues and work from many people.
Everett founded the Texas Hunger Initiative, run within Baylor University's Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, as a sort of research and innovation center to explore possible solutions. The state has an estimated 5 million people who are food insecure, including about 46,000 in McLennan County, and a range of circumstances found across the nation.
"Texas is our lab to see if building (hunger projects) out is possible," he said.
In a decade, the organization has helped 25 active coalitions — with volunteers and representatives from communities, nonprofits, businesses and government — representing 60 percent of the state's population. Those coalitions, operated from six regional offices, have demonstrated success, and "I Was Hungry" serves in part as a road map for others looking for ways to address hunger in their neighborhoods.
In his hunger initiative work, the former pastor has spoken to congressional committees, appeared in PBS documentaries, raised some $30 million for research and programs and served on the National Commission on Hunger in 2014. All of this from Waco where he and his wife Amy, a former associate pastor at Dayspring Baptist Church, live with their three sons, Lucas, Sam and Wyatt.
Everett sees successes and the potential for more, but the scale of the problem calls for continual attention and work, from the local level to national.
"As a nation, we've shown we have an inability to deal with the big issues, but hunger historically has been something to bring people together," Everett said. "To address hunger, it's going to require everybody."