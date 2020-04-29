Texas State Technical College will reopen its 10 campuses Monday, including its Waco flagship, for limited hands-on instruction as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
At the Waco campus, 24 programs ranging from culinary arts to plumbing and pipefitting to aircraft pilot training will offer instruction that cannot be taught online, TSTC spokeswoman Kristina Campos-Davis said.
Students have the option of delaying the hands-on instruction until after the spring semester. That means the number of students returning to Waco’s campus Monday is unclear, but it would likely be in the hundreds, Campos-Davis said.
The campus normally has an enrollment of about 4,000.
Returning students and instructors will be required to wear face coverings and follow federal social distancing guidelines, according to a press release. Buildings will be cleaned more often, and disinfectants and sanitizers will be readily available around campus.
The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has authorized the return of students to on-campus settings if they are in career and technology programs with instruction that cannot be delivered online.
TSTC classes operate on a staggered schedule, but the first summer classes start May 11. Campos-Davis said limited hands-on instruction will likely continue this summer.
