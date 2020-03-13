McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College each announced Friday they will be extending their spring breaks as a precaution against the coronavirus.
MCC students will re-start classes March 23, a delay of a week, and will shift to an online-only format for the rest of the spring semester. TSTC expects to re-start in-person classes March 30, a delay of two weeks. Waco's other major higher education institution, Baylor University, announced Wednesday it would delay its break by a week and shift to online-only classes for at least two weeks.
At least 16 McLennan County school districts also are extending their spring breaks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus that was first detected in humans late last year and has spread internationally. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic Wednesday.
"We are always committed to MCC’s educational goals for our students," the college wrote in a message to students Friday. "However, after weighing the possible consequences of our decisions, we have decided to move most classes to an online format for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester. More specific details will be provided to students next week."
MCC is also canceling "all public events and other large gatherings through the end of the semester with the possibility of rescheduling at another time," according to the message.
It will provide on-campus computer resources to students "while maintaining social distancing protocol," and is preparing to adjust its response as necessary.
TSTC, meanwhile, announced in a press release it will continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 but expects to resume in-person classes March 30. Classes already given in an online format will continue as previously scheduled, according to the press release.
"This plan will be reassessed and, if needed, adjusted should conditions require," the press release states. "The health and safety of our students and employees has been and will remain our first priority as the college responds to this evolving situation."
Both colleges also are promoting good hygiene practices and referring students and staff to public health resources, including those provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.