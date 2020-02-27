A blizzard is coming on and a child is lost in the middle of a heavily wooded area.
A search party has been formed but it is growing dark and authorities fear the worst. A search-and-rescue team equipped with a drone was summoned and they quickly went to work getting the small unmanned aircraft into the sky.
With all their potential capabilities — a spotlight, a speaker, still and video cameras that can zoom in, infrared imaging and the ability to drop a radio, water, blankets, medical supplies and more — law enforcement officials increasingly are using drones as valuable public safety tools.
In the last few years, the number of drones registered with the Federal Aviation Administration has increased tenfold, said Mickey Davis, an FAA licensed drone pilot and an instructor for Texas State Technical College's Workforce Training Department.
That's why Davis, Eric Schafer and others in TSTC Workforce Training are launching a drone training program for those interested in using drones for commercial purposes, law enforcement search-and-rescue scenarios or those who are just tired of flying kites and want to elevate their games to drones.
Anyone with a drone that weighs from .55 of a pound to 55 pounds has to be certified by the FAA if the unmanned aircraft is used for anything other than recreational purposes. And even those who are older than 14 who are merely flying one for fun must be registered with the FAA. For those younger than 14, their parents must register their device with the FAA.
With the increase in drone use really taking off, TSTC hopes to help fill the need for drone training and certification, Davis said.
"Activity in this field has picked up quite a bit in recent years," he said. "Actually, it has been picking up a lot. So much so, in fact, that I think it is going to start booming. That is one of the problems that we are having right now. There are not enough licensed people out there to help people prep for the FAA test. So that is something we started doing here."
Davis has taught one class since the first of the year for those who intend to train others, including at TSTC campuses in Harlingen, Sweetwater and other locations. The program is now accepting applications for those who want their FAA certification for commercial purposes or for those in law enforcement using drones for search and rescue and a myriad of other purposes.
Davis, 59, is an Air Force veteran who also worked for the State Department and private contractors. He is a 30-year aircraft maintenance technician who went to work at TSTC in 2014 after his retirement. He has extensive experience flying drones, including using one to locate a downed American pilot in a heavily wooded area of Colombia in 2007 as part of America's narcotics intervention efforts.
He also conducted a search-and-rescue mission for a helicopter that crashed in the United Arab Emirates and also used drones to assist in a high-rise fire in that country.
Davis has offered the assistance of his largest, most-capable drones, the $27,000 Matrice 210, or the $3,800 Inspire 2, to TSTC Police Chief Brian Davis should the need arise in his police operations. Davis also said if other Central Texas law enforcement agencies could use his help, he and his drones will be there if they can.
"We would come for anybody who would need us," he said. "If we are available and they need us, we will go help if it is something we can help with and it is an emergency."
Davis, who has been TSTC chief for 12 years, optimistically hopes his agency will have no use for the drones, but said he is glad to know they are there if they need it.
"I think the use of the drones has a lot of applications in law enforcement, from locating lost or missing individuals, fugitive apprehension, looking for someone who has fled into a wooded area, search and rescue after disasters, surveillance and investigations, pretty much anywhere that video surveillance would benefit law enforcement. I could see it being a benefit to our office because you are using technology in place of a human asset and that enhances safety."
Drone use for commercial purposes also is increasing, Davis said, including in the real estate, wind energy, oil and gas and telecommunications markets.
The drone classes last four days, three days or one day, depending on what the student plans to use them for. While it's a growing field for young people, Davis said even the technologically challenged older generation can get FAA certified with little trouble.
"I wanted to see how good the program would be, so I let my 9-year-old granddaughter train and fly it and she picked it up like it was nothing, just like a video game," Davis said. "Some of the older guys who don't mess with video games might have a bit of a problem. But these kids nowadays, shoot, if they play PlayStation or PS4, they can get this."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.