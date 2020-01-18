Two master chefs from Texas State Technical College's Culinary Arts program who will go for the gold in international contests this spring are honing their lifetimes of kitchen experience with practice that includes timed exercises, endless rehearsing and even stencils, dental picks and emery boards.
Executive pastry chef Michele Brown will join a Canadian team at the International Culinary Exhibition, known as the "culinary Olympics," held Feb. 14-19 in Stuttgart, Germany. TSTC Culinary Arts department chair Mark Schneider will travel even farther, competing in the 2020 Food and Hotel Asia Culinary Challenge March 31-April 3 in Singapore.
Both chefs are certified by Epicurean World Master Chef Society, and that membership led to their contest invitations. They are no strangers to national and international cooking competitions, with a who's who of chef associations, certifications and titles embroidered on their white chef's jackets.
Unlike the cooking competitions seen on television programs including "Iron Chef America" and "Chopped," where contestants have to create dishes on the fly from foods in a mystery basket, Brown and Schneider know what they will be doing from the start.
She has to prepare four plated desserts — a fruit plate, a chocolate plate and two of her choice — and four types of petit fours, seven of each.
He is responsible for a fish course with three elements and nine components, cooked and plated in 45 minutes.
Because Brown can prepare several of her elements in advance, the pressure is less of time than detail. She shows a sample macaroon she has been practicing on. On one side in a space roughly the size of a quarter she has painted a finely rendered Canadian goose in flight.
In the world of competitive patisserie, it is the tiny things that count when appearance is concerned. It is no surprise, then, Brown's tool kit has what she needs to trim, nudge and tidy to perfection: pointed cotton swabs, a rubber bulb to puff away stray cocoa powder, an emery board to sand cookie edges smooth and, yes, a dental pick.
"It's one of my favorite things to use," she said with a laugh.
Schneider, too, pays attention to visuals in his course preparation, picking side vegetables and sauces for color and texture as much as taste, even using stencils to shape them correctly on the plate.
"As we teach our students, always cook in color," he said.
Once he decides on the elements for his course, the practice begins to craft a cook's choreography. A minute shaved from cooking one dish frees up time to spend on another, and Schneider uses multiple practice sessions to determine where best to place his utensils and what is the most efficient cooking sequence for his 45-minute window.
That is where some of TSTC's nearly 200 culinary students come in, helping him time practices, watch his motions and make suggestions. There is input, too, from fellow Epicurean World Master Chefs, one of whom, Patrick Mitchell, will be judging Schneider in a March competition sponsored by Ben E. Keith Co.
"If I can cook for these guys, I can cook for anyone in the world," he said.
So why all this effort? It is part of a broader professionalism the TSTC chefs want to teach their students.
"We encourage our students to compete," Brown said. "You push yourself as far as you can go. There's the fellowship of chefs. And you see some cutting-edge cooking."
Schneider gives those same reasons as explanation for why he and his faculty compete as well, plus one more: the prestige it brings to TSTC's program when they medal.
"Two Epicurean chefs on a (college) staff — it's unheard of," he said.
Local gourmands and wannabe ones can help the cause at Thursday's Night of Excellence dinner at TSTC's Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, 109 W. Eighth St.
The four-course dinner, each course prepared by a prize-winning TSTC chef or student, will help raise money toward Brown's and Schneider's travel and competition expenses. Participating chefs include Schneider and Brown; Paul Porras, 2019 HOT Chef Educator of the Year; Ray Silvas, 2019 HOT Chef of the Year; and Cici Bunting, 2019 HOT Student of the Year.
Schneider will prepare the fish course of spiced grouper, Silvas the main course of veal osso bucco and Brown and Bunting the desserts, one of which features rare ruby or pink chocolate. Tickets are $65 per person, $100 per couple, and it is "Bring Your Favorite Wine." For reservations, call 867-4868.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.