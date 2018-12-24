Since Baylor University has been embroiled in scandal over the way school officials have handled sexual assault complaints, there is no such thing any more as a routine sexual assault complaint involving a Baylor student.
Still, the social media outrage, petition drives, email-writing campaigns and national news stories generated in the wake of the Jacob Anderson sexual assault case late in the year reached unexpected and towering levels on a number of fronts.
Protests were lodged against the plea agreement the former Baylor University fraternity president reached with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office. The judge who decided to accept it was bombarded with petitions, emails, letters and calls to his office from people from all over the country who urged him to kick the offer back and set a trial date.
The victim and her family wrote scathing emails to the judge, saying the DA’s office broke promises to them regarding her fight for justice and also urging the judge to reject the plea agreement and give her her day in court.
Ultimately, 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother, after reviewing an extensive presentence report and other information, accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Anderson to deferred probation for three years after his no contest plea to a reduced charge of unlawful restraint. As part of the plea bargain, prosecutors dropped four counts of sexual assault, Anderson will not have to register as a sex offender and won’t serve any jail time.
Following the sentencing hearing, Strother again was flooded with phone calls, emails and letters, many of them profane and threatening to him and his family. A petition drive was started to remove the judge from office. Some groups promised he would have an opponent next election, despite the fact that the judge, at 75, can’t run again after completing the last two years of his current term.
A student at the University of Texas at Dallas who said she was outraged after learning Anderson enrolled there after leaving Baylor, sponsored an online petition that called for school officials to kick him out of school. Two days later, they did, informing Anderson, who graduated this month with a finance degree, that he could not walk across the stage to get his diploma, set foot on campus again or attend graduate school there.
“We were completely caught off-guard by all of this,” said Fort Worth attorney Tim Moore, one of Anderson’s attorneys. “We had no earthly idea that it would get blown up like it did. It was just pure social media, the ability to reach out. Everybody has a voice now, but I could not have anticipated that any of this would happen.”
The former Baylor student who said Anderson raped her at a fraternity party in 2016 told the judge in an emotional victim-impact statement that she was devastated by the plea bargain and his decision to accept it.
“When I was completely unconscious, he dumped me face down in the dirt and left me there to die,” she said. “He had taken what he wanted, had proven his power over my body. He then walked home and went to bed without a second thought to the ravaged, half-dead woman he had left behind.”
Moore and his co-counsel, Mark Daniel, declined comment as they left the courthouse that day. However, after the petition drive to remove Anderson from UT-Dallas gained momentum, they pushed back, saying that the woman’s statement was “riddled with distortions and misrepresentations.”
They said there was no evidence to support her initial claim that she was drugged at the party or that Anderson choked her. They said she made statements to two students that the incident “may have been consensual” and seemed “calm and collected” immediately afterward.
The woman, who sought medical treatment at the hospital that night, has a civil lawsuit pending against Anderson, the Baylor chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the elderly owner of the home where the party was held.